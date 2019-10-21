Myke Cole’s Sacred Throne Trilogy Sweepstakes!

Robin Hobb calls Myke Cole’s Sacred Throne trilogy “ruthless and heart-wrenching” – and we want to send you the entire series, including a galley of the final book The Killing Light!

In a world where any act of magic could open a portal to hell, the Order insures that no wizard will live to summon devils, and will kill as many innocent people as they must to prevent that greater horror. After witnessing a horrendous slaughter, the village girl Heloise opposes the Order, and risks bringing their wrath down on herself, her family, and her village.

In The Killing Light, Heloise and her allies are marching on the Imperial Capital. The villagers, the Kipti, and the Red Lords are united only in their loyalty to Heloise, though dissenting voices are many and they are loud. The unstable alliance faces internal conflicts and external strife, yet they're united in their common goal. But when the first of the devils start pouring through a rent in the veil between worlds, Heloise must strike a bargain with an unlikely ally, or doom her people to death and her world to ruin.

