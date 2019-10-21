Lost Transmissions: The Secret History of Science Fiction and Fantasy Sweepstakes!

Lost Transmissions: The Secret History of Science Fiction and Fantasy is a fascinating illustrated history of lost, overlooked, and uncompleted works of science fiction and fantasy, by Desirina Boskovich and featuring a foreword by award-winning author Jeff VanderMeer – and we want to send you a copy!

Science fiction and fantasy reign over popular culture now. Lost Transmissions is a rich trove of forgotten and unknown, imagined-but-never-finished, and under-appreciated-but-influential works from those imaginative genres, as well as little-known information about well-known properties. Featuring writing from Charlie Jane Anders, Meg Elison, John Chu, William Gibson, Neil Gaiman, Lev Grossman, Annalee Newitz, Jeannette Ng, Mark Oshio, Ekaterina Sedia, K.M. Szpara, Paul Tremblay, and more.

Divided into sections on Film & TV, Literature, Art, Music, Fashion, Architecture, and Pop Culture, the book examines Jules Verne’s lost novel; AfroFuturism and Space Disco; E.T.’s scary beginnings; William Gibson’s never-filmed Aliens sequel; Weezer’s never-made space opera; and the 8,000-page metaphysical diary of Philip K. Dick. Featuring more than 150 photos, this insightful volume will become the bible of science fiction and fantasy’s most interesting and least-known chapters. Comment in the post to enter!

