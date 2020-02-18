Ken Liu and Katie M. Flynn Bundle Sweepstakes!

Read two of the most exciting sci-fi releases this year! We want to send you a copy of Ken Liu’s latest collection The Hidden Girl and Other Stories, along with Katie M. Flynn’s near-future novel The Companions!

Ken Liu is one of the most lauded short story writers of our time. The Hidden Girl and Other Stories includes a selection of his science fiction and fantasy stories from the last five years—sixteen of his best—plus a new novelette.

Station Eleven meets Never Let Me Go in The Companions by Katie M. Flynn, a debut novel set in an unsettling near future where the dead can be uploaded to machines and kept in service by the living.

In the wake of a highly contagious virus, California is under quarantine. Sequestered in high rise towers, the living can’t go out, but the dead can come in—and they come in all forms, from sad rolling cans to manufactured bodies that can pass for human. Wealthy participants in the “companionship” program choose to upload their consciousness before dying, so they can stay in the custody of their families. The less fortunate are rented out to strangers upon their death, but all companions become the intellectual property of Metis Corporation, creating a new class of people—a command-driven product-class without legal rights or true free will. Sixteen-year-old Lilac is one of the less fortunate, leased to a family of strangers. But when she realizes she’s able to defy commands, she throws off the shackles of servitude and runs away, searching for the woman who killed her. Lilac’s act of rebellion sets off a chain of events that sweeps from San Francisco to Siberia to the very tip of South America. While the novel traces Lilac’s journey through an exquisitely imagined Northern California, the story is told from eight different points of view—some human, some companion—that explore the complex shapes love, revenge, and loneliness take when the dead linger on. Comment in the post to enter!

