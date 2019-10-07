Horror Book Bundle Sweepstakes!

Start spooky season off right with ten scary reads that will keep you up at night!
Our October Horror Book Bundle includes:
- Tinfoil Butterfly by Rachel Eve Moulton
- The Boatman’s Daughter by Andy Davidson
- Five Midnights by Ann Dávila Cardinal
- In The Woods by Carrie Jones and Steven E. Wedel
- Sabbath by Nick Mamatas
- The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht
- The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
- Wounds by Nathan Ballingrud
- Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories edited by Ellen Datlow.
Comment in the post to enter!
