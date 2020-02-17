Tor.com

Gareth L. Powell’s Embers of War Trilogy Sweepstakes!

Mon Feb 17, 2020 2:30pm 128 comments 2 Favorites [+]

BSFA Award-winning author Gareth L. Powell delivers an explosive conclusion to his epic Embers of War trilogy in Light of Impossible Stars — and we want to send you the full series, including Embers of War, Fleet of Knives, and Light of Impossible Stars!

 

Low on fuel and hunted by the Fleet of Knives, the sentient warship Trouble Dog follows a series of clues that lead her to the Intrusion–an area of space where reality itself becomes unstable. But with human civilisation crumbling, what difference can one battered old ship have against an invincible armada?

Meanwhile, Cordelia Pa and her step-brother eke out their existence salvaging artefacts from an alien city. But when Cordelia starts hearing the city’s song in her head, strange things start happening around her. What extraordinary affinity does she have for this abandoned technology, and how can it possibly help the Trouble Dog?

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) on February 17th. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM ET on February 20th. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.

