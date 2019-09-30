Fate of the Fallen Sweepstakes

Fate of the Fallen is the start of a brand new adventure from New York Times bestselling author Kel Kade – and we want to send you a copy!
Not all stories have happy endings.
Everyone loves Mathias. Naturally, when he discovers it’s his destiny to save the world, he dives in head first, pulling his best friend Aaslo along for the ride.
Comment in the post to enter!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) on September 30th. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM ET on October 3rd. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.
143 Comments
Subscribe to this thread
Post a Comment
To comment on this post, you must be logged in.
Register