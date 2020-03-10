Duncan M. Hamilton’s The Dragonslayer Series Sweepstakes!

Enter for a chance to read the entire Dragonslayer Series from Duncan M. Hamilton, including the thrilling new conclusion, Servant of the Crown!

Once a servant of the crown, ever a servant of the crown…

Long laid plans finally bear fruit, but will it prove as sweet as hoped for? With the king on his deathbed, the power Amaury has sought for so long is finally in his grasp.

As opposition gathers from unexpected places, dragonkind fights for survival and a long-awaited reckoning grows close.

Soléne masters her magic, but questions the demands the world will make of her. Unable to say no when the call of duty comes, Gill realizes that the life he had given up on has not given up on him. The Dragonslayer Trilogy:

1. Dragonslayer

2. Knight of the Silver Circle

3. Servant of the Crown Comment in the post to enter!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) on March 10th. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 13th. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.