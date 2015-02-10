Dark Intelligence Sweepstakes!

Neal Asher’s new trilogy kicks off with Dark Intelligence, available now from Night Shade and Tor UK! We want to send three lucky winners a copy of the Night Shade edition.

Thorvald Spear wakes in a hospital to find he’s been brought back from the dead. What’s more, he died in a human vs. alien war that ended a century ago. Spear had been trapped on a world surrounded by hostile Prador forces, but Penny Royal, the AI inside the rescue ship sent to provide backup, turned rogue, annihilating friendly forces in a frenzy of destruction and killing Spear. One hundred years later the AI is still on the loose, and Spear vows for revenge at any cost. Check out our excerpt for more of the story!

