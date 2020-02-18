By Force Alone Sweepstakes!

By Force Alone is a retelling of Arthurian myth for the age of Brexit and Trump, from World Fantasy Award-winner Lavie Tidhar — and we want to send you a copy!

Everyone thinks they know the story of King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table.

The fact is they don’t know sh*t.

Arthur? An over-promoted gangster.

Merlin? An eldritch parasite.

Excalibur? A shady deal with a watery arms dealer.

A savage and cutting epic fantasy, equally poetic and profane, By Force Alone is at once a timely political satire, a magical adventure, and a subversive masterwork.

