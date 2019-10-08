Assassin’s Apprentice: The Illustrated Edition Sweepstakes!

In hardcover for the first time ever! A gorgeously illustrated anniversary edition of Assassin’s Apprentice, the book that launched the epic Farseer Trilogy, praised by George R. R. Martin as “fantasy as it ought to be written,” featuring a new foreword by Robin Hobb and ten full-color illustrations – and we want to send you a copy!

Twenty-five years ago, Robin Hobb’s first novel featuring FitzChivalry Farseer and his mysterious, often maddening friend the Fool struck like a bolt of brilliant lightning. Thus began a beloved saga spanning multiple series, full of adventure, magic, and sinister plots. To celebrate a quarter-century of wonder, this special edition of Assassin’s Apprentice presents a modern classic as it’s never been seen before: in hardcover, with ten beautiful full-color illustrations by Magali Villeneuve.

Young Fitz is the bastard son of the noble Prince Chivalry, raised in the shadow of the royal court by his father’s gruff stableman. He is treated as an outcast by all the royalty except the devious King Shrewd, who has him secretly tutored in the arts of the assassin. For in Fitz’s blood runs the magic Skill—and the darker knowledge of a child raised with the stable hounds and rejected by his family. As barbarous raiders ravage the coasts, Fitz is growing to manhood. Soon he will face his first dangerous, soul-shattering mission. And though some regard him as a threat to the throne, he may just be the key to the survival of the kingdom. Comment in the post to enter!

