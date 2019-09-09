A Cosmology of Monsters Sweepstakes!

Stephen King says A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill is like “If John Irving ever wrote a horror novel, it would be something like this. I loved it.” – and we want to send you a copy!

Noah Turner see monsters.

His father saw them—and built a shrine to them with The Wandering Dark, an immersive horror experience that the whole family operates.

His practical mother has caught glimpses of terrors but refuses to believe—too focused on keeping the family from falling apart.And his eldest sister, the dramatic and vulnerable Sydney, won’t admit to seeing anything but the beckoning glow of the spotlight . . . until it swallows her up.Noah Turner sees monsters. But, unlike his family, Noah chooses to let them in . . . Comment in the post to enter!

