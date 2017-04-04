Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Wheel of Time Re-read: Introductory Post
The Wheel of Time Reread: The Final Post
The Wheel of Time Reread REDUX Begins on August 19th!
The Eye of the World
Part 1 -Jan 20, 2009
Part 2 -Jan 23, 2009
Part 3 -Jan 27, 2009
Part 4 -Jan 30, 2009
Part 5 -Feb 2, 2009
Part 6 -Feb 4, 2009
Part 7 -Feb 6, 2009
The Great Hunt
Part 1 -Feb 9, 2009
Part 2 -Feb 11, 2009
Part 3 -Feb 13, 2009
Part 4 -Feb 16, 2009
Part 5 -Feb 18, 2009
Part 6 -Feb 20, 2009
Part 7 -Feb 23, 2009
Part 8 -Feb 25, 2009
Part 9 -Feb 27, 2009
The Dragon Reborn
Part 1 -Mar 2, 2009
Part 2 -Mar 4, 2009
Part 3 -Mar 6, 2009
Part 4 -Mar 9, 2009
Part 5 -Mar 11, 2009
Part 6 -Mar 13, 2009
Part 7 -Mar 16, 2009
Part 8 -Mar 18, 2009
Part 9 -Mar 20, 2009
The Shadow Rising
Part 1 -Mar 23, 2009
Part 2 -Mar 25, 2009
Part 3 -Mar 27, 2009
Part 4 -Mar 30, 2009
Part 5 -Apr 1, 2009
Part 6 -Apr 3, 2009
Part 7 -Apr 6, 2009
Part 8 -Apr 8, 2009
Part 9 -Apr 10, 2009
Part 10 -Apr 13, 2009
Part 11 -Apr 24, 2009
Part 12 -Apr 27, 2009
Part 13 -Apr 29, 2009
Part 14 -May 1, 2009
Part 15 -May 6, 2009
Part 16 -May 8, 2009
Part 17 -May 11, 2009
Part 18 -May 13, 2009
Part 19 -May 15, 2009
Part 20 -May 18, 2009
Part 21 -May 20, 2009
The Fires of Heaven
Part 1 -May 27, 2009
Part 2 -May 29, 2009
Part 3 -Jun 1, 2009
Part 4 -Jun 3, 2009
Part 5 -Jun 5, 2009
Part 6 -Jun 8, 2009
Part 7 -Jun 10, 2009
Part 8 -Jun 12, 2009
Part 9 -Jun 15, 2009
Part 10 -Jun 17, 2009
Part 11 -Jun 19, 2009
Part 12 -Jun 24, 2009
Part 13 -Jun 26, 2009
Part 14 -Jun 29, 2009
Part 15 -Jul 1, 2009
Part 16 -Jul 3, 2009
Part 17 -Jul 6, 2009
Part 18 -Jul 8, 2009
Part 19 -Jul 10, 2009
Part 20 -Jul 13, 2009
Part 21 -Jul 15, 2009
Part 22 -Jul 17, 2009
Part 23 -Jul 22, 2009
Part 24 -Aug 3, 2009
Part 25 -Aug 5, 2009
Lord of Chaos
Part 1 -Aug 7, 2009
Part 2 -Aug 10, 2009
Part 3 -Aug 12, 2009
Part 4 -Aug 14, 2009
Part 5 -Aug 17, 2009
Part 6 -Aug 19, 2009
Part 7 -Aug 21, 2009
Part 8 -Aug 24, 2009
Part 9 -Aug 26, 2009
Part 10 -Aug 28, 2009
Part 11 -Aug 31, 2009
Part 12 -Sep 2, 2009
Part 13 -Sep 4, 2009
Part 14 -Sep 7, 2009
Part 15 -Sep 9, 2009
Part 16 -Sep 11, 2009
Part 17 -Sep 14, 2009
Part 18 -Sep 16, 2009
Part 19 -Sep 18, 2009
Part 20 -Sep 21, 2009
Part 21 -Sep 23, 2009
Part 22 -Sep 25, 2009
Part 23 -Sep 28, 2009
Part 24 -Sep 30, 2009
Part 25 -Oct 5, 2009
Part 26 -Oct 7, 2009
Part 27 -Oct 9, 2009
Part 28 -Oct 12, 2009
Part 29 -Oct 14, 2009
Part 30 -Oct 16, 2009
Part 31 -Oct 19, 2009
A Crown of Swords
Part 1 -Dec 7, 2009
Part 2 -Dec 11, 2009
Part 3 -Dec 14, 2009
Part 4 -Dec 18, 2009
Part 5 -Jan 4, 2010
Part 6 -Jan 8, 2010
Part 7 -Jan 11, 2010
Part 8 -Jan 15, 2010
Part 9 -Jan 22, 2010
Part 10 -Jan 29, 2010
Part 11 -Feb 5, 2010
Part 12 -Feb 12, 2010
Part 13 -Feb 19, 2010
Part 14 -Feb 26, 2010
Part 15 -Mar 5, 2010
Part 16 -Mar 12, 2010
Part 17 -Mar 19, 2010
Part 18 -Mar 26, 2010
Part 19 -Apr 2, 2010
Part 20 -Apr 6, 2010
Part 21 -Apr 9, 2010
Part 22 -Apr 13, 2010
Part 23 -Apr 16, 2010
Part 24 -Apr 20, 2010
The Path of Daggers
Part 1 -Apr 23, 2010
Part 2 -Apr 27, 2010
Part 3 -Apr 30, 2010
Part 4 -May 4, 2010
Part 5 -May 7, 2010
Part 6 -May 11, 2010
Part 7 -May 14, 2010
Part 8 -May 18, 2010
Part 9 -May 21, 2010
Part 10 -May 25, 2010
Part 11 -May 28, 2010
Part 12 -Jun 4, 2010
Part 13 -Jun 8, 2010
Part 14 -Jun 11, 2010
Part 15 -Jun 15, 2010
Part 16 -Jun 18, 2010
Part 17 -Jun 22, 2010
Part 18 -Jun 25, 2010
Part 19 -Jun 29, 2010
Winter’s Heart
Part 1 -Jul 13, 2010
Part 2 -Jul 16, 2010
Part 3 -Jul 20, 2010
Part 4 -Jul 23, 2010
Part 5 -Jul 27, 2010
Part 6 -Jul 30, 2010
Part 7 -Aug 3, 2010
Part 8 -Aug 6, 2010
Part 9 -Aug 13, 2010
Part 10 -Aug 17, 2010
Part 11 -Aug 20, 2010
Part 12 -Aug 24, 2010
Part 13 -Aug 27, 2010
Part 14 -Aug 31, 2010
Part 15 -Sep 3, 2010
Part 16 -Sep 10, 2010
Part 17 -Sep 14, 2010
Part 18 -Sep 17, 2010
Part 19 -Sep 21, 2010
Part 20 -Sep 28, 2010
Part 21 -Oct 15, 2010
Part 22 -Oct 22, 2010
Part 23 -Oct 29, 2010
Crossroads of Twilight
Prologue, Part 1 -Nov 16, 2010
Prologue, Part 2 -Nov 19, 2010
Prologue, Part 3 -Nov 23, 2010
Part 4 -Nov 26, 2010
Part 5 -Nov 30, 2010
Part 6 -Dec 3, 2010
Part 7 -Dec 7, 2010
Part 8 -Dec 10, 2010
Part 9 -Dec 14, 2010
Part 10 -Dec 21, 2010
Part 11 -Dec 28, 2010
Part 12 -Jan 7, 2011
Part 13 -Jan 11, 2011
Part 14 -Jan 14, 2011
Part 15 -Jan 18, 2011
Part 16 -Jan 21, 2011
Part 17 -Jan 25, 2011
Part 18 -Jan 28, 2011
Part 19 -Feb 1, 2011
New Spring
Part 1 -Feb 8, 2011
Part 2 -Feb 11, 2011
Part 3 -Feb 15, 2011
Part 4 -Feb 18, 2011
Part 5 -Feb 22, 2011
Part 6 -Feb 25, 2011
Part 7 -Mar 4, 2011
Part 8 -Mar 8, 2011
Part 9 -Mar 11, 2011
Part 10 -Mar 15, 2011
Part 11 -Mar 22, 2011
Part 12 -Mar 29, 2011
Part 13 -Apr 5, 2011
Knife of Dreams
Part 1 -Apr 12, 2011
Part 2 -Apr 26, 2011
Part 3 -May 3, 2011
Part 4 -May 10, 2011
Part 5 -May 17, 2011
Part 6 -May 24, 2011
Part 7 -May 31, 2011
Part 8 -Jun 7, 2011
Part 9 -Jun 14, 2011
Part 10 -Jun 21, 2011
Part 11 -Jun 28, 2011
Part 12 -Jul 5, 2011
Part 13 -Jul 12, 2011
Part 14 -Jul 19, 2011
Part 15 -Jul 26, 2011
Part 16 -Aug 2, 2011
Part 17 -Aug 9, 2011
Part 18 -Aug 16, 2011
Part 19 -Aug 23, 2011
Part 20 -Aug 30, 2011
Part 21 -Sep 6, 2011
The Gathering Storm
Part 1 -Sep 20, 2011
Part 2 -Sep 27, 2011
Part 3 -Oct 4, 2011
Part 4 -Oct 11, 2011
Part 5 -Oct 18, 2011
Part 6 -Oct 25, 2011
Part 7 -Nov 1, 2011
Part 8 -Nov 8, 2011
Part 9 -Nov 22, 2011
Part 10 -Nov 29, 2011
Part 11 -Dec 6, 2011
Part 12 -Dec 13, 2011
Part 13 -Dec 20, 2011
Part 14 -Jan 10, 2012
Part 15 -Jan 17, 2012
Part 16 -Jan 24, 2012
Part 17 -Jan 31, 2012
Part 18 -Feb 7, 2012
Part 19 -Feb 14, 2012
Part 20 -Feb 21, 2012
Part 21 -Feb 28, 2012
Part 22 -Mar 6, 2012
Part 23 -Mar 13, 2012
Part 24 -Mar 20, 2012
Part 25 -Mar 27, 2012
Part 26 -Apr 3, 2012
Part 27 -Apr 10, 2012
Part 28 -Apr 17, 2012
Towers of Midnight
Part 1 -May 15, 2012
Part 2 -May 22, 2012
Part 3 -May 29, 2012
Part 4 -Jun 5, 2012
Part 5 -Jun 12, 2012
Part 6 -Jun 19, 2012
Part 7 -Jun 26, 2012
Part 8 -Jul 3, 2012
Part 9 -Jul 10, 2012
Part 10 -Jul 17, 2012
Part 11 -Jul 24, 2012
Part 12 -Jul 31, 2012
Part 13 -Aug 7, 2012
Part 14 -Aug 14, 2012
Part 15 -Aug 21, 2012
Part 16 -Aug 28, 2012
Part 17 -Sep 4, 2012
Part 18 -Sep 11, 2012
Part 19 -Sep 18, 2012
Part 20 -Sep 25, 2012
Part 21 -Oct 2, 2012
Part 22 -Oct 16, 2012
Part 23 -Oct 23, 2012
Part 24 -Oct 30, 2012
Part 25 -Nov 6, 2012
Part 26 -Nov 13, 2012
Part 27 -Nov 20, 2012
Part 28 -Nov 27, 2012
Part 29 -Dec 4, 2012
A Memory of Light
Part 1 -Feb 5, 2013
Part 2 -Feb 12, 2013
Part 3 -Feb 19, 2013
Part 4 -Feb 26, 2013
Part 5 -Mar 5, 2013
Part 6 -Mar 12, 2013
Part 7 -Mar 19, 2013
Part 8 -Mar 26, 2013
Part 9 -Apr 2, 2013
Part 10 -Apr 16, 2013
Part 11 -Apr 30, 2013
Part 12 -May 7, 2013
Part 13 -May 14, 2013
Part 14 -May 21, 2013
Part 15 -May 28, 2013
Part 16 -Jun 4, 2013
Part 17 -Jun 11, 2013
Part 18 -Jun 18, 2013
Part 19 -Jun 25, 2013
Part 20 -Jul 9, 2013
Part 21 -Jul 16, 2013
Part 22 -Jul 23, 2013
Part 23 -Jul 30, 2013
Part 24 -Aug 6, 2013
Part 25 -Aug 13, 2013
Part 26 -Aug 20, 2013
Part 27 -Aug 27, 2013
Part 28 -Sep 10, 2013
Part 29 -Sep 17, 2013
Part 30 -Sep 24, 2013
Part 31 -Oct 1, 2013
Part 32 -Oct 8, 2013
Part 33 -Oct 15, 2013
Part 34 -Oct 22, 2013
Part 35 -Oct 29, 2013
Part 36 -Nov 5, 2013
Part 37 -Nov 12, 2013
Part 38 -Nov 19, 2013
Part 39 -Nov 26, 2013
Part 40 -Dec 3, 2013
Part 41 -Dec 10, 2013
Part 42 -Dec 17, 2013
Part 43 -Jan 7, 2014
Part 44 -Jan 14, 2014
Part 45 -Jan 21, 2014
Part 46 -Jan 28, 2014
Part 47 -Feb 4, 2014
Part 48 -Feb 11, 2014
Part 49 -Feb 18, 2014
Part 50 -Feb 25, 2014
Part 51 -Mar 4, 2014
Part 52 (sort of) -Mar 11, 2014
Part 53 -Mar 18, 2014
Part 54 -Mar 25, 2014
Part 55 -Apr 1, 2014
Part 56 -Apr 8, 2014
Part 57 -Apr 22, 2014
Part 58 -Apr 29, 2014
Part 59 -May 6, 2014
Ask Leigh Butler All About The Wheel of Time! -May 13, 2014
The Wheel of Time Reread: The Final Post -May 13, 2014
Leigh Butler Answers Your Questions about the Wheel of Time! -May 20, 2014
Reread Redux: The Eye of the World
The Wheel of Time Reread Redux: Introductory Post -Aug 19, 2014
From the Two Rivers Prologue -Aug 26, 2014
“The Strike at Shayol Ghul” -Sep 9, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 1 -Sep 23, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 2 -Sep 30, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 3 -Oct 7, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 4 -Oct 14, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 5 -Oct 21, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 6 -Oct 28, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 7 -Nov 4, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 8 -Nov 11, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 9 -Nov 18, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 10 -Dec 2, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 11 -Dec 9, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 12 -Dec 16, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 13 -Dec 23, 2014
The Eye of the World, Part 14 -Jan 13, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 15 -Jan 20, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 16 -Jan 27, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 17 -Feb 3, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 18 -Feb 10, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 19 -Feb 24, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 20 -Mar 3, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 21 -Mar 10, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 22 -Mar 17, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 23 -Mar 24, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 24 -Mar 31, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 25 -Apr 7, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 26 -Apr 14, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 27 -Apr 28, 2015
The Eye of the World, Part 28 -May 5, 2015
Reread Redux: The Great Hunt
The Great Hunt, Part 1 -May 19, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 2 -May 26, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 3 -Jun 2, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 4 -Jun 9, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 5 -Jun 23, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 6 -Jun 30, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 7 -Jul 7, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 8 -Jul 14, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 9 -Jul 21, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 10 -Jul 28, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 11 -Aug 4, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 12 -Aug 11, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 13 -Aug 18, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 14 -Aug 25, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 15 -Sep 1, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 16 -Sep 15, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 17 -Sep 22, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 18 -Sep 29, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 19 -Oct 6, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 20 -Oct 13, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 21 -Oct 20, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 22 -Nov 3, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 23 -Nov 10, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 24 -Nov 17, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 25 -Nov 24, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 26 -Dec 1, 2015
The Great Hunt, Part 27 -Dec 8, 2015
Reread Redux: The Dragon Reborn
The Dragon Reborn, Part 1 -Dec 15, 2015
The Dragon Reborn, Part 2 -Dec 22, 2015
The Dragon Reborn, Part 3 -Jan 5, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 4 -Jan 12, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 5 -Jan 19, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 6 -Jan 26, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 7 -Feb 2, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 8 -Feb 9, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 9 -Feb 16, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 10 -Mar 1, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 11 -Mar 8, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 12 -Mar 15, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 13 -Mar 22, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 14 -Mar 29, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 15 -Apr 5, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 16 -Apr 19, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 17 -Apr 26, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 18 -May 3, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 19 -May 10, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 20 -May 17, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 21 -May 24, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 22 -May 31, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 23 -Jun 7, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 24 -Jun 21, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 25 -Jun 28, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 26 -Jul 6, 2016
The Dragon Reborn, Part 27 -Jul 12, 2016
Reread Redux: The Shadow Rising
The Shadow Rising, Part 1 -Aug 9, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 2 -Aug 23, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 3 -Sep 6, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 4 -Sep 20, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 5 -Oct 4, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 6 -Oct 18, 2016
The Wheel of Time Reread Redux: The Shadow Rising, Part 7 -Nov 1, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 8 -Nov 15, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 9 -Nov 29, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 10 -Dec 13, 2016
The Shadow Rising, Part 11 -Jan 10, 2017
The Shadow Rising, Part 12 -Jan 24, 2017
The Shadow Rising, Part 13 -Feb 7, 2017
Reread Redux: The Fires of Heaven