Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Words of Radiance Reread on Tor.com

and

Welcome to the reread of Brandon Sanderson’s second Stormlight Archive series book Words of Radiance! This reread will be a collaborative effort between Tor.com’s own editorial assistant Carl Engle-Laird and long-time Tor.com commenter and Sanderson beta-reader Alice Arneson. This new partnership promises to be as potent as that between spren and Radiant. Join them in the Storm Cellar as they evaluate, discuss, question, and generally kibitz their way through the Words of Radiance.

Access the reread of Stormlight Archive, Book One: The Way of Kings

wayofkings-fancysidebar

For more on the entire series, including news, essays, and more, visit The Stormlight Archive index.

The Stormlight Archive | Words of Radiance | Brandon Sanderson | re-reading | Words of Radiance Reread
Newest Post
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.