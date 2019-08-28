Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Newest Post
Original Fiction from the Wild Cards Universe
When We Were Heroes
The Button Man and the Murder Tree
The Elephant in the Room
Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza
Discards
The Thing About Growing up in Jokertown
The Atonement Tango
When the Devil Drives
Evernight
The Flight of Morpho Girl
Fitting In
How to Move Spheres and Influence People
Long is the Way
The City That Never Sleeps
Stories from the Wild Cards Universe
The Rook
Ghost Girl Takes Manhattan
Editorial Notes from George R.R. Martin
The First Wild Cards Day or, the Game That Ate My Life -Jun 6, 2011
From Game to Book or, the Birth of a Shared World -Jun 6, 2011
Making a Mosaic, or, Third Time’s the Charm -Jun 6, 2011
Shuffling the Deck or, Book Four and the World Tour -Jun 6, 2011
Neither Fish Nor Fowl, or, How Down Got Dirty -Jun 6, 2011
Interviews with Wild Cards Authors