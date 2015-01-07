Tor.com

The Wheel of Time Companion

The story of The Wheel of Time spans fifteen books, but the fantasy world which that story resides within is more complex and detailed than even those books could relate. Only a fraction of what author Robert Jordan imagined ended up on the page, the rest going into his personal files. Now The Wheel of Time Companion sheds light on some of the most intriguing aspects of the world, including biographies and motivations of many characters that never made it into the books, but helped bring Jordan’s world to life.

Check back here for news and exclusive previews from The Wheel of Time Companion, including the chance to “Spin the Wheel” and help choose the entries we’ll reveal!

