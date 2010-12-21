Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Twelve Doctors of Christmas
The Doctors
The First Doctor of Christmas
The Mystery of the Cosmic Hobo (or, Bow Ties Are Cool!)
The Third Doctor
Born to be an Alien
Shifting into Fifth
The Joy of Six
The Tea is Getting Cold
His Humanity Proven
The Walking Wounded
Because I’m Clever
Chicks Dig the Eleventh Doctor
Fezzes Aren’t Cool
The Twelfth Doctors
Features