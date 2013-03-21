Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Stormlight Archive

News, commentary, excerpts and more on New York Times bestselling author Brandon Sanderson’s grand fantasy cycle The Stormlight Archive.

All Posts
Book 2, Words of Radiance
Book 1, The Way of Kings
News & Cool Stuff

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.