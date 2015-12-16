Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe

Welcome to The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe, a brand new series here on Tor.com featuring some of our favorite science fiction and fantasy authors! We’ve asked each author to choose 5-10 talking points from a much longer list of questions – some of which are serious and straightforward, some of which are admittedly pretty geeky and not serious at all, and some of which are probably just weird. Every Pop Quiz will be slightly different, and should be a fun and entertaining way of getting to know these writers a little bit better….

Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe | Interviews
Newest Post
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.