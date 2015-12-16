Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
Welcome to The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe, a brand new series here on Tor.com featuring some of our favorite science fiction and fantasy authors! We’ve asked each author to choose 5-10 talking points from a much longer list of questions – some of which are serious and straightforward, some of which are admittedly pretty geeky and not serious at all, and some of which are probably just weird. Every Pop Quiz will be slightly different, and should be a fun and entertaining way of getting to know these writers a little bit better….