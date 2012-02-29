Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Palencar Project
Five original stories curated by David G. Hartwell and written by L. E. Modessit, Jr., Gene Wolfe, James Morrow, Michael Swanwick, and Gregory Benford. All of them inspired by one John Jude Palencar painting.
Read the story behind these stories or purchase all five right now in a $2.99 ebook.
New World Blues
L. E. Modesitt, Jr.
Feb 29, 2012
11 commentsFavorite This
Dormanna
Gene Wolfe
Mar 7, 2012
16 commentsFavorite This
Thanatos Beach
James Morrow
Mar 14, 2012
6 commentsFavorite This
The Woman Who Shook the World-Tree
Michael Swanwick
Mar 21, 2012
13 comments6 Favorites [+]
The Sigma Structure Symphony
Gregory Benford
Mar 28, 2012
7 comments3 Favorites [+]
