Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Palencar Project

Five original stories curated by David G. Hartwell and written by L. E. Modessit, Jr., Gene Wolfe, James Morrow, Michael Swanwick, and Gregory Benford. All of them inspired by one John Jude Palencar painting.

Read the story behind these stories or purchase all five right now in a $2.99 ebook.

short fiction | James Morrow | Michael Swanwick | Gregory Benford | L.E. Modesitt Jr. | Gene Wolfe | John Jude Palencar | stories | The Palencar Project
