Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Legend of Korra on Tor.com

Reviews, recaps, and other thoughts on The Legend of Korra, the latest adventures in the Avatar: The Last Airbender world, now airing on Nickelodeon.

The Legend of Korra | animation | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Book One: Air
Book Two: Spirits
Book Three: Change
Book Four: Balance

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.