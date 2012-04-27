Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Legend of Korra on Tor.com
Book One: Air
Korra and the Equalists. The Legend of Korra: “The Revelation” -May 1, 2012
Psychology of Fear in The Legend of Korra: “The Voice in the Night” -May 3, 2012
Abandon Ship! The Legend of Korra: “The Spirit of Competition” -May 9, 2012
When Pigs Fly: The Legend of Korra: “And the Winner Is…” -May 16, 2012
Vigilante Justice in The Legend of Korra: “The Aftermath” -May 24, 2012
Team Avatar Rides! The Legend of Korra: “When Extremes Meet” -Jun 6, 2012
I Told You Not to Underestimate Her! The Legend of Korra: “Out of the Past” -Jun 14, 2012
Republic City is Burning: The Legend of Korra: “Turning the Tides” -Jun 20, 2012
Amon Revealed: The Legend of Korra: “Skeletons in the Closet” -Jun 27, 2012
And Now, Avatar Korra: The Legend of Korra: “The Endgame” -Jun 28, 2012
Book Two: Spirits
Korra’s Back! The Legend of Korra: “Rebel Spirit” and “The Southern Lights” -Sep 16, 2013
“Civil Wars: Part One” -Sep 23, 2013
“Civil Wars: Part Two” -Sep 30, 2013
The Legend of Korra‘s “Peacekeepers” Gets Parallel-y -Oct 7, 2013
Three Twists in The Legend of Korra‘s “The Sting” -Oct 14, 2013
The Legend of Korra Introduces the First Avatar in “Beginnings” -Oct 21, 2013
The Legend of Korra‘s “The Guide” is All About Jinora And That is Great. -Nov 4, 2013
“A New Spiritual Age” Introduces New Friends and Welcomes Some Old Ones -Nov 11, 2013
“Night of a Thousand Stars” and “Harmonic Convergence” -Nov 18, 2013
“Darkness Falls,” “Light in the Dark” -Nov 25, 2013
Book Three: Change
Change is in the Air on The Legend of Korra! -Jun 30, 2014
“In Harm’s Way” and “The Metal Clan” -Jul 14, 2014
“Old Wounds” and “Original Airbenders” -Jul 21, 2014
“The Terror Within” -Jul 28, 2014
“Stakeout” -Aug 4, 2014
“Long Live the Queen” -Aug 12, 2014
“The Ultimatum” -Aug 18, 2014
The Legend of Korra Season Finale: “Enter the Void” and “Venom of the Red Lotus” -Aug 25, 2014
Book Four: Balance