Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Harry Potter Reread
Newest Post
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 1 -Mar 6, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 2 -Mar 13, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 3 and 4 -Mar 20, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 5 -Mar 27, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 6 and 7 -Apr 3, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 8 and 9 -Apr 10, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 10 and 11 -Apr 17, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 12 -Apr 24, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 13 and 14 -May 1, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapters 15 and 16 -May 8, 2014
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 17 -May 15, 2014
Rewatching The Philosopher’s Stone Film -May 22, 2014
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 1 and 2 -Jun 5, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 3 and 4 -Jun 12, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 5 and 6 -Jun 19, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 7 and 8 -Jun 26, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 9 and 10 -Jul 3, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 11 and 12 -Jul 10, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 13 and 14 -Jul 17, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 15 and 16 -Jul 24, 2014
The Chamber of Secrets, Chapters 17 and 18 -Jul 31, 2014
Rewatching The Chamber of Secrets Film -Aug 7, 2014
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 1 and 2 -Aug 14, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 3 and 4 -Aug 21, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 5 and 6 -Sep 4, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 7 and 8 -Sep 11, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 9 and 10 -Sep 18, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 11 and 12 -Sep 25, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 13 and 14 -Oct 2, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 15 and 16 -Oct 9, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 17 and 18 -Oct 16, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 19 and 20 -Oct 23, 2014
The Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapters 21 and 22 -Oct 30, 2014
Rewatching The Prisoner of Azkaban Film -Nov 6, 2014
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 1 and 2 -Nov 13, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 3 and 4 -Nov 20, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 5 and 6 -Dec 4, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 7 and 8 -Dec 11, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 9 and 10 -Dec 18, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 11 and 12 -Dec 25, 2014
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 13 and 14 -Jan 8, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 15 and 16 -Jan 15, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 17 and 18 -Jan 22, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 19 and 20 -Jan 29, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 21 and 22 -Feb 5, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapter 23 -Feb 12, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 24 and 25 -Feb 19, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 26 and 27 -Feb 26, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 28 and 29 -Mar 5, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 30 and 31 -Mar 12, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 32 and 33 -Mar 19, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 34 and 35 -Mar 26, 2015
The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 36 and 37 -Apr 2, 2015
Rewatching The Goblet of Fire Film -Apr 9, 2015
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 1 and 2 -Apr 16, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 3 and 4 -Apr 23, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 5 and 6 -Apr 30, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 7 and 8 -May 7, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 9 and 10 -May 14, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 11 and 12 -May 21, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 13 and 14 -May 28, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 15 and 16 -Jun 4, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 17 and 18 -Jun 12, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 19 and 20 -Jun 18, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 21 and 22 -Jul 2, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 23 and 24 -Jul 9, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapter 25 and 26 -Jul 16, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 27 and 28 -Jul 23, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 29 and 30 -Jul 30, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 31 and 32 -Aug 6, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 33 and 34 -Aug 13, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 35 and 36 -Aug 20, 2015
The Order of the Phoenix, Chapters 37 and 38 -Aug 27, 2015
Rewatching The Order of the Phoenix Film -Sep 3, 2015
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 1 and 2 -Sep 10, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 3 and 4 -Sep 17, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 5 and 6 -Sep 24, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 7 and 8 -Oct 1, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 9 and 10 -Oct 8, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 11 and 12 -Oct 15, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 13 and 14 -Oct 22, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 15 and 16 -Oct 29, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 17 and 18 -Nov 5, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 19 and 20 -Nov 12, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 21 and 22 -Nov 19, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 23 and 24 -Dec 3, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 25 and 26 -Dec 10, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 27 and 28 -Dec 17, 2015
The Half-Blood Prince, Chapters 29 and 30 -Dec 24, 2015
Rewatching the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Film -Jan 7, 2016
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows