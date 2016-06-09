Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Harry Potter Reread

Can a story become a classic before it’s even a quarter of a century old? We’d argue in the affirmative where J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is concerned. The Boy Who Lived has inspired an entire generation and changed the way we think of reading, fandom, and magic forever–it seems only fair to jump back into the experience.

Join Emily Asher-Perrin for a reread of the novels and whatever fun commentary springboards off that! Don’t forget your wand and your Hogwarts acceptance letter. (We know you forged one years ago. It’s okay.)

Harry Potter | J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

