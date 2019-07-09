Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
As readers, we all experience those moments in our favorite stories. That one turn of phrase that we delight in repeating in real life. That last act reveal that made so much sense that we immediately cursed the author for their blinding talent. That perfect day when it seemed like everything we were reading in this book was also affecting the world around us, right down to the weather…
As a community site dedicated to covering SFF literature, Tor.com is always looking for cool ways to introduce sci-fi/fantasy readers to books they might also like. That Was Awesome!: Writers on Writing is a regular feature where we ask one author or editor (genre or not) to point out a small and/or crystallizing moment that they absolutely loved in a book or story.