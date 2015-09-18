Tor.com

Stargate Rewatch

Join Keith R.A. DeCandido every Friday for the Stargate rewatch! The franchise is far too sprawling to do a full-on episode-by-episode rewatch, so Keith will instead focus on a seasonal rewatch, starting with the original Stargate movie, then moving on to each of the ten seasons of SG-1, the five seasons of Atlantis, the two seasons of Universe, and each of the SG-1 films, The Ark of Truth and Continuum. We’ll go chronologically, though, so season 8 of SG-1 will be followed by season 1 of Atlantis, then SG-1 season 9, Atlantis season 2, SG-1 season 10, Atlantis season 3, The Ark of Truth, Atlantis season 4, Continuum, Atlantis season 5, and ending with Universe seasons 1 and 2.

stargate | rewatches | Stargate: SG-1 | Stargate: Atlantis | Stargate: Universe | Stargate Rewatch
