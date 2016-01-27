Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Star Wars on Tor.com

In 1977, one movie redefined what science fiction cinema could be and decades later we are still exploring that galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars on Tor.com portal collects the biggest news, cool art, and commentary on anything Star Wars-related, from the TV shows, to the books, the characters, and more. Feel like having fun again with Star Wars? Just check this page.

Star Wars: Episode VII | Star Wars on Tor.com | Star Wars | Expanded Universe
Newest Post
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars Movie Rewatch
Watching Star Wars for the First Time
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Expanded Universe Reread
Commentary and Essays

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.