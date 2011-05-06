Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch
All Posts
Season One
“Encounter at Farpoint” -May 9, 2011
“The Naked Now” -May 12, 2011
“Code of Honor” -May 16, 2011
“The Last Outpost” -May 19, 2011
“Where No One Has Gone Before” -May 23, 2011
“Lonely Among Us” -May 26, 2011
“Justice” -May 30, 2011
“The Battle” -Jun 2, 2011
“Hide and Q” -Jun 6, 2011
“Haven” -Jun 9, 2011
“The Big Goodbye” -Jun 13, 2011
“Datalore” -Jun 16, 2011
“Angel One” -Jun 20, 2011
“11001001” -Jun 23, 2011
“Too Short a Season” -Jun 27, 2011
“When the Bough Breaks” -Jun 30, 2011
“Home Soil” -Jul 7, 2011
“Coming of Age” -Jul 11, 2011
“Heart of Glory” -Jul 14, 2011
“The Arsenal of Freedom” -Jul 18, 2011
“Symbiosis” -Jul 21, 2011
“Skin of Evil” -Jul 25, 2011
“We’ll Always Have Paris” -Jul 28, 2011
“Conspiracy” -Aug 1, 2011
“The Neutral Zone” -Aug 4, 2011
First Season Overview -Aug 8, 2011
Season Two
“The Child” -Aug 11, 2011
“Where Silence Has Lease” -Aug 15, 2011
“Elementary, Dear Data” -Aug 18, 2011
“The Outrageous Okona” -Aug 25, 2011
“Loud as a Whisper” -Aug 29, 2011
“The Schizoid Man” -Sep 1, 2011
“Unnatural Selection” -Sep 5, 2011
“A Matter of Honor” -Sep 8, 2011
“The Measure of a Man” -Sep 12, 2011
“The Dauphin” -Sep 15, 2011
“Contagion” -Sep 19, 2011
“The Royale” -Sep 22, 2011
“Time Squared” -Sep 26, 2011
“The Icarus Factor” -Sep 29, 2011
“Pen Pals” -Oct 3, 2011
“Q Who” -Oct 7, 2011
“Samaritan Snare” -Oct 10, 2011
“Up the Long Ladder” -Oct 13, 2011
“Manhunt” -Oct 17, 2011
“The Emissary” -Oct 20, 2011
“Peak Performance” -Oct 24, 2011
“Shades of Gray” -Oct 27, 2011
Second Season Overview -Oct 31, 2011
Season Three
“Evolution” -Nov 3, 2011
“The Ensigns of Command” -Nov 7, 2011
“The Survivors” -Nov 11, 2011
“Who Watches the Watchers?” -Nov 14, 2011
“The Bonding” -Nov 18, 2011
“Booby Trap” -Nov 21, 2011
“The Enemy” -Nov 28, 2011
“The Price” -Dec 1, 2011
“The Vengeance Factor” -Dec 5, 2011
“The Defector” -Dec 8, 2011
“The Hunted” -Dec 12, 2011
“The High Ground” -Dec 19, 2011
“Déjà Q” -Dec 22, 2011
“A Matter of Perspective” -Dec 30, 2011
“Yesterday’s Enterprise“ -Jan 3, 2012
“The Offspring” -Jan 6, 2012
“Sins of the Father” -Jan 10, 2012
“Allegiance” -Jan 13, 2012
“Captain’s Holiday” -Jan 17, 2012
“Tin Man” -Jan 20, 2012
“Hollow Pursuits” -Jan 24, 2012
“The Most Toys” -Jan 27, 2012
“Sarek” -Jan 31, 2012
“Ménage à Troi” -Feb 3, 2012
“Transfigurations” -Feb 7, 2012
“The Best of Both Worlds” (Part 1) -Feb 10, 2012
Third Season Overview -Feb 14, 2012
Season Four
“The Best of Both Worlds, Part II” -Feb 17, 2012
“Family” -Feb 21, 2012
“Brothers” -Feb 24, 2012
“Suddenly Human” -Feb 28, 2012
“Remember Me” -Mar 2, 2012
“Legacy” -Mar 9, 2012
“Reunion” -Mar 13, 2012
“Future Imperfect” -Mar 16, 2012
“Final Mission” -Mar 20, 2012
“The Loss” -Mar 23, 2012
“Data’s Day” -Mar 27, 2012
“The Wounded” -Mar 30, 2012
“Devil’s Due” -Apr 3, 2012
“Clues” -Apr 6, 2012
“First Contact” -Apr 10, 2012
“Galaxy’s Child” -Apr 13, 2012
“Night Terrors” -Apr 17, 2012
“Identity Crisis” -Apr 20, 2012
“The Nth Degree” -Apr 24, 2012
“Qpid” -May 1, 2012
“The Drumhead” -May 4, 2012
“Half a Life” -May 8, 2012
“The Host” -May 11, 2012
“The Mind’s Eye” -May 15, 2012
“In Theory” -May 18, 2012
“Redemption” (Part 1) -May 22, 2012
Fourth Season Overview -May 25, 2012
Season Five
“Redemption, Part II” -May 29, 2012
“Darmok” -Jun 5, 2012
“Ensign Ro” -Jun 8, 2012
“Silicon Avatar” -Jun 12, 2012
“Disaster” -Jun 15, 2012
“The Game” -Jun 22, 2012
“Unification, Part I” -Jun 27, 2012
“Unification, Part II” -Jun 29, 2012
“A Matter of Time” -Jul 6, 2012
“New Ground” -Jul 10, 2012
“Hero Worship” -Jul 13, 2012
“Violations” -Jul 17, 2012
“The Masterpiece Society” -Jul 20, 2012
“Conundrum” -Jul 24, 2012
“Power Play” -Jul 27, 2012
“Ethics” -Jul 31, 2012
“The Outcast” -Aug 3, 2012
“Cause and Effect” -Aug 7, 2012
“The First Duty” -Aug 10, 2012
“Cost of Living” -Aug 14, 2012
“The Perfect Mate” -Aug 17, 2012
“Imaginary Friend” -Aug 21, 2012
“I, Borg” -Aug 24, 2012
“The Next Phase” -Aug 28, 2012
“The Inner Light” -Sep 5, 2012
“Time’s Arrow” (Part 1) -Sep 7, 2012
Fifth Season Overview -Sep 11, 2012
Season Six
“Time’s Arrow, Part II” -Sep 14, 2012
“Realm of Fear” -Sep 18, 2012
“Man of the People” -Sep 21, 2012
“Relics” -Sep 25, 2012
“Schisms” -Sep 28, 2012
“True Q” -Oct 2, 2012
“Rascals” -Oct 5, 2012
“A Fistful of Datas” -Oct 9, 2012
“The Quality of Life” -Oct 16, 2012
“Chain of Command, Part I” -Oct 19, 2012
“Chain of Command, Part II” -Oct 23, 2012
“Ship in a Bottle” -Oct 26, 2012
“Aquiel” -Oct 31, 2012
“Face of the Enemy” -Nov 2, 2012
“Tapestry” -Nov 6, 2012
“Birthright, Part I” -Nov 9, 2012
“Birthright, Part II” -Nov 13, 2012
“Starship Mine” -Nov 16, 2012
“Lessons” -Nov 20, 2012
“The Chase” -Nov 27, 2012
“Frame of Mind” -Nov 30, 2012
“Suspicions” -Dec 5, 2012
“Rightful Heir” -Dec 10, 2012
“Second Chances” -Dec 11, 2012
“Timescape” -Dec 14, 2012
“Descent, Part 1” -Dec 19, 2012
Sixth Season Overview -Dec 21, 2012
Season Seven
“Descent, Part II” -Dec 28, 2012
“Liaisons” -Jan 4, 2013
“Interface” -Jan 8, 2013
“Gambit, Part I” -Jan 11, 2013
“Gambit, Part II” -Jan 15, 2013
“Phantasms” -Jan 18, 2013
“Dark Page” -Jan 22, 2013
“Attached” -Jan 25, 2013
“Force of Nature” -Jan 29, 2013
“Inheritance” -Feb 1, 2013
“Parallels” -Feb 5, 2013
“The Pegasus“ -Feb 12, 2013
“Homeward” -Feb 15, 2013
“Sub Rosa” -Feb 19, 2013
“Lower Decks” -Feb 22, 2013
“Thine Own Self” -Feb 26, 2013
“Masks” -Mar 1, 2013
“Eye of the Beholder” -Mar 6, 2013
“Genesis” -Mar 12, 2013
“Journey’s End” -Mar 15, 2013
“Firstborn” -Mar 19, 2013
“Bloodlines” -Mar 22, 2013
“Emergence” -Mar 26, 2013
“Preemptive Strike” -Mar 29, 2013
When I Was 12 I Wrote a Review of Next Gen‘s “All Good Things…” In My Diary -Apr 2, 2013
“All Good Things…” -Apr 3, 2013
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seventh Season Overview -Apr 5, 2013
Movies
Star Trek: Generations -Apr 9, 2013
Star Trek: First Contact -Apr 12, 2013
Star Trek: Insurrection -Apr 16, 2013
Star Trek Nemesis -Apr 19, 2013
Continuing Star Trek Rewatches