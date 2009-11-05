Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Star Trek Rewatch

Welcome to Tor.com’s Star Trek Re-Watch! Here you will find all of the re-watch posts to date. Check out the Introductory Post for information about how the re-watch works (and how you can follow along).

television | classic SF | Tribbles | Star Trek Rewatch | Star Trek

Introductory Post

Season 1   ||   Season 2   ||  Season 3

Tribbles Week

Related Posts

 

Unaired Pilot: “The Cage” by Dayton Ward and David Mack

Star Trek Rewatch on Tor.com

Season 1
By Torie Atkinson and Eugene Myers

Ep. #
 Title
 Original
Air Date
1. 1×05 The Man Trap Sept. 8, 1966
2. 1×07 Charlie X Sept. 15, 1966
3. 1×01 Where No Man Has Gone Before Sept. 22, 1966
4. 1×06 The Naked Time Sept. 29, 1966
5. 1×04 The Enemy Within Oct. 6, 1966
6. 1×03 Mudd’s Women Oct. 13, 1966
7. 1×09 What Are Little Girls Made Of? Oct. 10, 1966
8. 1×11 Miri Oct. 27, 1966
9. 1×10 Dagger of the Mind Nov. 3, 1966
10. 1×02 The Corbomite Maneuver Nov. 10, 1966
11. 1×15 The Menagerie – Part I Nov. 17, 1966
12. 1×16 The Menagerie – Part II Nov. 24, 1966
13. 1×12 The Conscience of the King Dec. 8, 1966
14. 1×08 Balance of Terror Dec. 15, 1966
15. 1×17 Shore Leave Dec. 29, 1966
16. 1×13 The Galileo Seven Jan. 5, 1967
17. 1×18 The Squire of Gothos Jan. 12, 1967
18. 1×19 Arena Jan. 19, 1967
19. 1×21 Tomorrow is Yesterday Jan. 26, 1967
20. 1×14 Court Martial Feb. 2, 1967
21. 1×22 The Return of the Archons Feb. 9, 1967
22. 1×24 Space Seed Feb. 16, 1967
23. 1×23 A Taste of Armageddon Feb. 23, 1967
24. 1×25 This Side of Paradise Mar. 2, 1967
25. 1×26 The Devil in the Dark Mar. 9, 1967
26. 1×27 Errand of Mercy Mar. 23, 1967
27. 1×20 The Alternative Factor Mar. 30, 1967
28. 1×28 The City on the Edge of Forever Apr. 6, 1967
29. 1×29 Operation — Annihilate! Apr. 13, 1967

Season One Wrap-Up

Star Trek Rewatch on Tor.com

Season 2
By Torie Atkinson and Eugene Myers

Ep. #
 Title
 Original
Air Date
1. 2×05 Amok Time Sept. 15, 1967
2. 2×04 Who Mourns for Adonais? Sept. 22, 1967
3. 2×08 The Changeling Sept. 29, 1967
4. 2×10 Mirror, Mirror Oct. 6, 1967
5. 2×09 The Apple Oct. 13, 1967
6. 2×06 The Doomsday Machine Oct. 20, 1967
7. 2×01 Catspaw Oct. 27, 1967
8. 2×12 I, Mudd Nov. 3, 1967
9. 2×02 Metamorphosis Nov. 10, 1967
10. 2×15 Journey to Babel Nov. 17, 1967
11. 2×03 Friday’s Child Dec. 1, 1967
12. 2×11 The Deadly Years Dec. 8, 1967
13. 2×18 Obsession Dec. 15, 1967
14. 2×07 Wolf in the Fold Dec. 22, 1967
15. 2×13 The Trouble With Tribbles Dec. 29, 1967
16. 2×17 The Gamesters of Triskelion Jan. 5, 1968
17. 2×20 A Piece of the Action Jan. 12, 1968
18. 2×19 The Immunity Syndrome Jan. 19, 1968
19. 2×16 A Private Little War Feb. 2, 1968
20. 2×22 Return to Tomorrow Feb. 9, 1968
21. 2×23 Patterns of Force Feb. 16, 1968
22. 2×21 By Any Other Name Feb. 23, 1968
23. 2×25 The Omega Glory Mar. 1, 1968
24. 2×24 The Ultimate Computer Mar. 8, 1968
25. 2×14 Bread and Circuses Mar. 15, 1968
26. 2×26 Assignment: Earth Mar. 29, 1968

Season Two Wrap-Up

Star Trek Rewatch on Tor.com

Season 3
By Dayton Ward and David Mack

Ep. #
  Title
 Original
Air Date
1. 3×6 Spock’s Brain Sept. 20, 1968
2. 3×4 The Enterprise Incident Sept. 27, 1968
3. 3×3 The Paradise Syndrome Oct. 4, 1968
4. 3×5 And the Children Shall Lead Oct. 11, 1968
5. 3×7 Is There in Truth No Beauty? Oct. 18, 1968
6. 3×1 Spectre of the Gun Oct. 26, 1968
7. 3×11 Day of the Dove Nov. 1, 1968
8. 3×10 For the World Is Hollow and I Have
Touched the Sky		 Nov. 8, 1968
9. 3×9 The Tholian Web Nov. 15, 1968
10. 3×12 Plato’s Stepchildren Nov. 22, 1968
11. 3×13 Wink of an Eye Nov. 29, 1968
12. 3×8 The Empath Dec. 6, 1968
13. 3×2 Elaan of Troyius Dec. 20, 1968
14. 3×16 Whom Gods Destroy Jan. 3, 1969
15. 3×15 Let That Be Your Last Battlefield Jan. 10, 1969
16. 3×17 The Mark of Gideon Jan. 17, 1969
17. 3×14 That Which Survives Jan. 24, 1969
18. 3×18 The Lights of Zetar Jan. 31, 1969
19. 3×19 Requiem for Methuselah Feb. 14, 1969
20. 3×20 The Way to Eden Feb. 21, 1969
21. 3×21 The Cloud Minders Feb. 28, 1969
22. 3×22 The Savage Curtain Mar. 7, 1969
23. 3×23 All Our Yesterdays Mar. 14, 1969
24. 3×24 Turnabout Intruder June 3, 1969

Season Three Wrap-Up

Tribbles Week

04/12/2010:  Star Trek Re-Watch: “The Trouble with Tribbles”
04/13/2010:  Re-watching Star Trek: The Animated Series’ “More Tribbles, More Troubles”
04/14/2010:  Re-watching Deep Space Nine’s “Trials and Tribble-ations”
04/15/2010:  Re-watching Futurama’s “The Problem With Popplers”
04/16/2010:  The Next Tribble-ation Contest
04/16/2010:  The Tribbles and Altos Contest
05/28/2010:  How to Make a Tribble

Related Posts

05/11/2009: Star Trek (2009) Review: unspoiled!

05/11/2009: Star Trek (2009) Review: thoroughly spoiled!

02/02/2010: Star Trek Online: First Contact

04/01/2010: Star Trek Re-Watch: “What Men Dare Do” (April Fools Special)

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.