Star Trek Rewatch
Season 1 || Season 2 || Season 3
Unaired Pilot: “The Cage” by Dayton Ward and David Mack
Season 1
By Torie Atkinson and Eugene Myers
|Ep. #
|Title
|Original
Air Date
|1.
|1×05
|“The Man Trap”
|Sept. 8, 1966
|2.
|1×07
|“Charlie X”
|Sept. 15, 1966
|3.
|1×01
|“Where No Man Has Gone Before”
|Sept. 22, 1966
|4.
|1×06
|“The Naked Time”
|Sept. 29, 1966
|5.
|1×04
|“The Enemy Within”
|Oct. 6, 1966
|6.
|1×03
|“Mudd’s Women”
|Oct. 13, 1966
|7.
|1×09
|“What Are Little Girls Made Of?”
|Oct. 10, 1966
|8.
|1×11
|“Miri”
|Oct. 27, 1966
|9.
|1×10
|“Dagger of the Mind”
|Nov. 3, 1966
|10.
|1×02
|“The Corbomite Maneuver”
|Nov. 10, 1966
|11.
|1×15
|“The Menagerie – Part I”
|Nov. 17, 1966
|12.
|1×16
|“The Menagerie – Part II”
|Nov. 24, 1966
|13.
|1×12
|“The Conscience of the King”
|Dec. 8, 1966
|14.
|1×08
|“Balance of Terror”
|Dec. 15, 1966
|15.
|1×17
|“Shore Leave”
|Dec. 29, 1966
|16.
|1×13
|“The Galileo Seven”
|Jan. 5, 1967
|17.
|1×18
|“The Squire of Gothos”
|Jan. 12, 1967
|18.
|1×19
|“Arena”
|Jan. 19, 1967
|19.
|1×21
|“Tomorrow is Yesterday”
|Jan. 26, 1967
|20.
|1×14
|“Court Martial”
|Feb. 2, 1967
|21.
|1×22
|“The Return of the Archons”
|Feb. 9, 1967
|22.
|1×24
|“Space Seed”
|Feb. 16, 1967
|23.
|1×23
|“A Taste of Armageddon”
|Feb. 23, 1967
|24.
|1×25
|“This Side of Paradise”
|Mar. 2, 1967
|25.
|1×26
|“The Devil in the Dark”
|Mar. 9, 1967
|26.
|1×27
|“Errand of Mercy”
|Mar. 23, 1967
|27.
|1×20
|“The Alternative Factor”
|Mar. 30, 1967
|28.
|1×28
|“The City on the Edge of Forever”
|Apr. 6, 1967
|29.
|1×29
|“Operation — Annihilate!”
|Apr. 13, 1967
Season 2
By Torie Atkinson and Eugene Myers
|Ep. #
|Title
|Original
Air Date
|1.
|2×05
|“Amok Time”
|Sept. 15, 1967
|2.
|2×04
|“Who Mourns for Adonais?”
|Sept. 22, 1967
|3.
|2×08
|“The Changeling”
|Sept. 29, 1967
|4.
|2×10
|“Mirror, Mirror”
|Oct. 6, 1967
|5.
|2×09
|“The Apple”
|Oct. 13, 1967
|6.
|2×06
|“The Doomsday Machine”
|Oct. 20, 1967
|7.
|2×01
|“Catspaw”
|Oct. 27, 1967
|8.
|2×12
|“I, Mudd”
|Nov. 3, 1967
|9.
|2×02
|“Metamorphosis”
|Nov. 10, 1967
|10.
|2×15
|“Journey to Babel”
|Nov. 17, 1967
|11.
|2×03
|“Friday’s Child”
|Dec. 1, 1967
|12.
|2×11
|“The Deadly Years”
|Dec. 8, 1967
|13.
|2×18
|“Obsession”
|Dec. 15, 1967
|14.
|2×07
|“Wolf in the Fold”
|Dec. 22, 1967
|15.
|2×13
|“The Trouble With Tribbles”
|Dec. 29, 1967
|16.
|2×17
|“The Gamesters of Triskelion”
|Jan. 5, 1968
|17.
|2×20
|“A Piece of the Action”
|Jan. 12, 1968
|18.
|2×19
|“The Immunity Syndrome”
|Jan. 19, 1968
|19.
|2×16
|“A Private Little War”
|Feb. 2, 1968
|20.
|2×22
|“Return to Tomorrow”
|Feb. 9, 1968
|21.
|2×23
|“Patterns of Force”
|Feb. 16, 1968
|22.
|2×21
|“By Any Other Name”
|Feb. 23, 1968
|23.
|2×25
|“The Omega Glory”
|Mar. 1, 1968
|24.
|2×24
|“The Ultimate Computer”
|Mar. 8, 1968
|25.
|2×14
|“Bread and Circuses”
|Mar. 15, 1968
|26.
|2×26
|“Assignment: Earth”
|Mar. 29, 1968
Season 3
By Dayton Ward and David Mack
|Ep. #
| Title
|Original
Air Date
|1.
|3×6
|“Spock’s Brain”
|Sept. 20, 1968
|2.
|3×4
|“The Enterprise Incident”
|Sept. 27, 1968
|3.
|3×3
|“The Paradise Syndrome”
|Oct. 4, 1968
|4.
|3×5
|“And the Children Shall Lead”
|Oct. 11, 1968
|5.
|3×7
|“Is There in Truth No Beauty?”
|Oct. 18, 1968
|6.
|3×1
|“Spectre of the Gun”
|Oct. 26, 1968
|7.
|3×11
|“Day of the Dove”
|Nov. 1, 1968
|8.
|3×10
|“For the World Is Hollow and I Have
Touched the Sky”
|Nov. 8, 1968
|9.
|3×9
|“The Tholian Web”
|Nov. 15, 1968
|10.
|3×12
|“Plato’s Stepchildren”
|Nov. 22, 1968
|11.
|3×13
|“Wink of an Eye”
|Nov. 29, 1968
|12.
|3×8
|“The Empath”
|Dec. 6, 1968
|13.
|3×2
|“Elaan of Troyius”
|Dec. 20, 1968
|14.
|3×16
|“Whom Gods Destroy”
|Jan. 3, 1969
|15.
|3×15
|“Let That Be Your Last Battlefield”
|Jan. 10, 1969
|16.
|3×17
|“The Mark of Gideon”
|Jan. 17, 1969
|17.
|3×14
|“That Which Survives”
|Jan. 24, 1969
|18.
|3×18
|“The Lights of Zetar”
|Jan. 31, 1969
|19.
|3×19
|“Requiem for Methuselah”
|Feb. 14, 1969
|20.
|3×20
|“The Way to Eden”
|Feb. 21, 1969
|21.
|3×21
|“The Cloud Minders”
|Feb. 28, 1969
|22.
|3×22
|“The Savage Curtain”
|Mar. 7, 1969
|23.
|3×23
|“All Our Yesterdays”
|Mar. 14, 1969
|24.
|3×24
|“Turnabout Intruder”
|June 3, 1969
