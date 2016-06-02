Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.
Shakespeare on Tor.com
“Shakespeare on Tor.com” presents a wide variety of different interpretations of Shakespeare’s work, and particularly with his plays. We thought it would be a fun change of pace to share our deep and abiding fascination with these stories, not as an exhaustive reread, but as a series of personal essays about whatever aspects of the plays have most resonated with us as readers, theatergoers, and lovers of language. Many of these posts will not be explicitly about science fiction and fantasy, per se, but given the pervasive influence of Shakespeare through all genres of literature (not to mention comics, movies, television, etc.), there should be plenty to interest SFF fans of every stripe!
Image: Title page of the First Folio, by William Shakespeare, a copper engraving of the author by Martin Droeshout.