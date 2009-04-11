Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Science Fiction Cuisine

Scifi-related recipes have been around for quite a while. But much of the time, the goal is to recreate a prop, rather than a meal. The emphasis is on presentation rather than palate. The cooks want to get the look right; flavor is an afterthought. Or, in some cases it’s just a well-known recipe with a new name, calling Pigs in a Blanket “Petrokian Sausage in Filet of Bregit Lung.” But really, it’s just Pigs in a Blanket.

Jason Henninger is here to alleviate these problems as he tackles science fiction cuisine. Get cooking!

food | cooking | Science Fiction Cuisine | Science Fiction
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.