Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson

The chapter-by-chapter serialization of Rhythm of War, Brandon Sanderson’s fourth volume in The Stormlight Archive series. New chapters go live every Tuesday up to the November 17, 2020 release date.

Buy Rhythm of War from:

The Stormlight Archive | Rhythm of War | Brandon Sanderson
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.