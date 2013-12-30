Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Rewatching Robin Hood on Tor.com

Why is it so hard to depict Robin Hood? Join Steven Padnick as he rewatches Robin Hood movies across the history of cinema and finds the good, the bad, and the Disney. Ooo-de-lally!

Robin Hood | Cary Elwes | Kevin Costner | Disney
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.