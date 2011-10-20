Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Reopening The X-Files
All Posts
Season One
“Pilot” -Oct 20, 2011
“Deep Throat” -Oct 27, 2011
“Squeeze” -Nov 3, 2011
“Ice” -Nov 10, 2011
“Fallen Angel” -Nov 17, 2011
“Beyond the Sea” -Dec 1, 2011
“E.B.E.” -Dec 8, 2011
“Tooms” -Dec 15, 2011
“The Erlenmeyer Flask” -Dec 22, 2011
Season Two
“Little Green Men” -Dec 29, 2011
“The Host” -Jan 5, 2012
“Sleepless” -Jan 12, 2012
“Duane Barry”/”Ascension” -Jan 19, 2012
“One Breath” -Jan 26, 2012
“Aubrey” -Feb 2, 2012
“Colony”/”End Game” -Feb 9, 2012
“Humbug” -Feb 16, 2012
“Anasazi” -Feb 23, 2012
Season Three
“The Blessing Way”/”Paper Clip” -Mar 1, 2012
“Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” -Mar 8, 2012
“Nisei”/”731” -Mar 15, 2012
“War of the Coprophages” -Mar 22, 2012
“Piper Maru”/”Apocrypha” -Mar 29, 2012
“Pusher” -Apr 5, 2012
“Jose Chung’s From Outer Space“ -Apr 12, 2012
“Quagmire” -Apr 19, 2012
“Talitha Cumi”/”Herrenvolk” -Apr 26, 2012
Season Four
“Home” -May 10, 2012
“Musings of a Cigarette-Smoking Man” -May 17, 2012
“Tunguska”/”Terma” -May 24, 2012
“Paper Hearts” -May 31, 2012
“Leonard Betts” -Jun 7, 2012
“Never Again” -Jun 14, 2012
“Memento Mori” -Jun 21, 2012
“Tempus Fugit”/”Max” -Jul 5, 2012
“Small Potatoes” -Jul 12, 2012
“Zero Sum” -Jul 19, 2012
“Gethsemane” -Jul 26, 2012
Season Five
“Redux”/”Redux II” -Aug 2, 2012
“Unusual Suspects” -Aug 9, 2012
“Detour” -Aug 16, 2012
“The Post-Modern Prometheus” -Aug 23, 2012
“Christmas Carol”/”Emily” -Aug 30, 2012
“Kill Switch” -Sep 6, 2012
“Bad Blood” -Sep 13, 2012
“Patient X”/”The Red and the Black” -Sep 20, 2012
“The End” -Sep 27, 2012
Reopening The X-Files: Fight The Future -Oct 11, 2012
Season Six
“The Beginning” -Oct 18, 2012
“Drive” -Oct 25, 2012
“Triangle” -Nov 1, 2012
“Dreamland I”/”Dreamland II” -Nov 8, 2012
“S.R. 819” -Nov 15, 2012
“Two Fathers”/”One Son” -Nov 29, 2012
“Arcadia” -Dec 6, 2012
“Field Trip” -Dec 13, 2012
“Biogenesis” -Dec 20, 2012
Season Seven
“The Sixth Extinction”/”The Sixth Extinction II: Amor Fati” -Dec 27, 2012
“Millennium” -Jan 10, 2013
“Sein und Zeit”/”Closure” -Jan 17, 2013
“X-Cops” -Jan 24, 2013
“En Ami” -Jan 31, 2013
“All Things” -Feb 7, 2013
“Hollywood A.D.” -Feb 21, 2013
“Je Souhaite” -Feb 28, 2013
“Requiem” -Mar 7, 2013
Season Eight
“Within”/”Without” -Mar 14, 2013
“Invocation” -Mar 28, 2013
“The Gift” -Apr 4, 2013
“Per Manum” -Apr 11, 2013
“This is Not Happening”/”Deadalive” -Apr 25, 2013
“Three Words” -May 2, 2013
“Vienen” -May 9, 2013
“Essence”/”Existence” -May 16, 2013
Season Nine