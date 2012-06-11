Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Pixar Movie Marathon
Brave is coming up, and what better way to prepare than a movie marathon? It’s time to take a look at all of Pixar’s films! Join us as we take a trip to Andy’s Room, take a voyage across space in a house carried by balloons, eat a fine supper in Paris prepared by a rat, and get rescued by the Incredibles in time for some monster stand-up comedy. It’s time to rewatch all your favorites!
A Bug’s Life
Alex Brown
Jun 12, 2012
32 commentsFavorite This
Toy Story 2
Steven Padnick
Jun 13, 2012
8 commentsFavorite This
Monsters, Inc.
Nancy Lambert
Jun 14, 2012
10 commentsFavorite This
Finding Nemo
Tim Callahan
Jun 15, 2012
14 commentsFavorite This
The Incredibles
Ryan Britt
Jun 16, 2012
29 commentsFavorite This
Cars: Don’t You Ever Just Go For A Drive?
Sara Eileen Hames
Jun 17, 2012
38 commentsFavorite This
Ratatouille
Emily Asher-Perrin
Jun 18, 2012
20 comments3 Favorites [+]
Wall-E: Pixar’s Lasting Tribute to the Power of Art
Bridget McGovern
Jun 19, 2012
21 commentsFavorite This
Finding What Was Lost: Up
Rajan Khanna
Jun 20, 2012
29 comments1 Favorite [+]
Toy Story 3
Elisabeth Kushner
Jun 21, 2012
15 commentsFavorite This
Cars 2
Meghan Deans
Jun 22, 2012
16 commentsFavorite This
Mothers, Daughters and Mis-titles: Brave
Emily Asher-Perrin
Jun 22, 2012
50 comments1 Favorite [+]
