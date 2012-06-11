Tor.com

Pixar Movie Marathon

Brave is coming up, and what better way to prepare than a movie marathon? It’s time to take a look at all of Pixar’s films! Join us as we take a trip to Andy’s Room, take a voyage across space in a house carried by balloons, eat a fine supper in Paris prepared by a rat, and get rescued by the Incredibles in time for some monster stand-up comedy. It’s time to rewatch all your favorites!

