Magic & Good Madness: A Neil Gaiman Reread

Neil Gaiman has spent his career reminding us again and again why stories are important, why myths matter, and why the value of a tale is in its telling, in the shared worlds it creates and the new worlds it inspires.

Which is why we are delighted to announce Magic and Good Madness: A Neil Gaiman Reread, an ongoing feature on the site which will explore different facets of the author’s ever-expanding body of work, from his major novels and comics (including Sandman) to lesser known work and individual stories, presented in no particular order.

 

