Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Muppet Week

Tor.com and its contributors have fun with Muppets, appreciating the movies, teaching people how to play with puppets, and taking a deep looking into how science fiction and fantasy influenced so much of Jim Henson’s work, from Dark Crystal to Time Piece to Labyrinth and onward.

  • How instrumental were the Muppets in the formation of Star Wars?
  • How many SFF actors showed up in The Muppet Show?
  • Where can you find Henson’s influence in current fantasy?
  • And who’s championing puppeteering today?

Stay tuned throughout the week for answers to all of these questions!

Muppet Week | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Jim Henson | The Muppets
All Posts
Movie Appreciations
Jim Henson & Science Fiction/Fantasy

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.