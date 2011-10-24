Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Monster Mash on Tor.com
All Posts
Movie Appreciations
Rewatching King Kong (1933)
Rewatching The Monster Squad
Rewatching 1954’s Gojira (Godzilla)
Rewatching 1931’s Frankenstein
Rewatching Nosferatu (1927)
Rewatching 1931’s Dracula
Rewatching 1932’s The Mummy
Rewatching 1954’s Creature from the Black Lagoon
The Answer is Yes: Mad Monster Party?
A Massive Mummy Movie Filmography
Rewatching 1941’s The Wolf-Man
Articles
These Kids Aren’t All Right
Kanye West / Lady Gaga / Michael Jackson, “Monster”
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s Frankenstein
Dracula‘s Pop Culture Bleed
The History of the Mummy Movie Series
The Influence of the Universal Monsters
The Fantastic Mystery of Milicent Patrick
Swimming with the Fishes
Ray Harryhausen: The Monster Magician
Free Downloads of Frankenstein and Dracula
Good Night to the Monsters
The Strange Creature of Topanga Canyon: Paul Blaisdell, His Life and Times
Sweepstakes