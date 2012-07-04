Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Mongolian Wizard StoriesMichael Swanwick
Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Michael Swanwick presents a new fiction series at Tor.com, consisting of stand-alone stories all set in the same world—an alternate fin de siècle Europe shot through with magic, mystery, and intrigue.
Michael Swanwick | The Mongolian Wizard | Tor.com Original | House of Dreams | The Fire Gown | The Pyramid of Krakow | The Night of the Salamander | Day of the Kraken | Edited by Patrick Nielsen Hayden
The Fire Gown
Day of the Kraken
House of Dreams
The Night of the Salamander
The Pyramid of Krakow
The Phantom in the Maze
Murder in the Spook House
The New Prometheus
