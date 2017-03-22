Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Malazan Reread of the Fallen

and

Welcome to the Malazan Read and Re-read of the Fallen! Your hosts are Bill Capossere (reading the series for a second time) and Amanda Rutter (reading it for the first time).

Join us as we read, reread, discuss, summarize, analyze, scratch our heads in confusion, wonder out loud, possibly argue (courteously), occasionally criticize (also courteously), marvel, and at times (we’re sure) bow to the superior knowledge of Tor.com’s readers as we attempt to dissect the epic fantasy world created by Steven Erikson and Ian C. Esslemont.

Spoilers for the whole series can be discussed on the Malazan Reread spoiler thread here.

The Healthy Dead by Steven Erikson
Crack’d Pot Trail by Steven Erikson
Blood and Bone by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Assail by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Forge of Darkness by Steven Erikson
Gardens of the Moon by Steven Erikson
Night of Knives by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Deadhouse Gates by Steven Erikson
Memories of Ice by Steven Erikson
House of Chains by Steven Erikson
Midnight Tides by Steven Erikson
The Bonehunters by Steven Erikson
Reaper’s Gale by Steven Erikson
Return of the Crimson Guard by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Toll the Hounds by Steven Erikson
Stonewielder by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Dust of Dreams by Steven Erikson
The Crippled God by Steven Erikson
Orb Sceptre Throne by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Blood Follows by Steven Erikson
The Lees of Laughter’s End by Steven Erikson
The Wurms of Blearmouth by Steven Erikson

