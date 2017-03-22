Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Malazan Reread of the Fallen
The Malazan Re-read of the Fallen: Introductory Post
The Malazan Reread Series Wrap!
An Interview with Ian Cameron Esslemont
Malazan Reread of the Fallen: An Announcement
The Healthy Dead by Steven Erikson
The Healthy Dead, Part One -Sep 23, 2015
The Healthy Dead, Part Two -Sep 25, 2015
The Healthy Dead, Part Three -Sep 30, 2015
The Healthy Dead, Part Four -Oct 7, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail by Steven Erikson
Crack’d Pot Trail, Part One -Oct 21, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Two -Oct 23, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Three -Oct 30, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Four -Nov 4, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Five -Nov 11, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Six -Nov 13, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Seven -Nov 18, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail, Part Eight -Dec 2, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail, Part Nine -Dec 4, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail, Part Ten -Dec 9, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Part Eleven -Dec 11, 2015
Crack’d Pot Trail Wrap Up -Dec 16, 2015
Blood and Bone by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Blood and Bone, Prologue -Jan 27, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter One -Jan 29, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Two -Feb 3, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Three (Part One) -Feb 10, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Three (Part Two) -Feb 12, 2016
Blood and Bone Chapter Four -Feb 17, 2016
Blood and Bone Chapter Five -Feb 19, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Six (Part One) -Feb 24, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Six (Part Two) -Feb 26, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Seven (Part One) -Mar 4, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Seven (Part Two) -Mar 9, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Eight -Mar 11, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Eight (Part Two) -Mar 16, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Nine (Part One) -Mar 18, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Nine (Part Two) -Mar 23, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Ten (Part One) -Mar 25, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Ten (Part Two) -Mar 30, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Eleven -Apr 13, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Twelve -Apr 15, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Thirteen (Part One) -Apr 22, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Thirteen (Part Two) -Apr 27, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Thirteen (Part Three) -May 4, 2016
Blood and Bone Chapter Fourteen Part One -May 6, 2016
Blood and Bone Chapter Fourteen (Part Two) -May 11, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Fifteen (Part One) -May 13, 2016
Blood and Bone, Chapter Fifteen (Part Two) -May 18, 2016
Blood and Bone, Epilogue -May 20, 2016
Blood and Bone Wrap Up -May 27, 2016
Assail by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Assail, Prologue and Chapter One -Oct 14, 2016
Assail, Chapter Two -Oct 19, 2016
Assail, Chapter Three -Oct 21, 2016
Assail Chapter Four -Oct 26, 2016
Assail, Chapter Five -Nov 2, 2016
Assail, Chapter Six -Nov 4, 2016
Assail, Chapter Seven (Part One) -Nov 9, 2016
Assail, Chapter Seven (Part Two) -Nov 11, 2016
Assail, Chapter Eight -Nov 23, 2016
Assail, Chapter Nine -Nov 30, 2016
Assail, Chapter Ten (Part One) -Dec 2, 2016
Assail, Chapter Ten (Part Two) -Dec 7, 2016
Assail, Chapter Eleven -Dec 14, 2016
Assail, Chapter Twelve -Dec 16, 2016
Assail, Chapter Thirteen -Jan 11, 2017
Assail, Chapter Fourteen (Part One) -Jan 13, 2017
Assail, Chapter Fourteen (Part Two) -Jan 18, 2017
Assail, Chapter Fifteen -Jan 20, 2017
Assail, Epilogue -Jan 25, 2017
Wrapping Up Assail -Jan 27, 2017
Forge of Darkness by Steven Erikson
Forge of Darkness, Prelude -Feb 22, 2017
Forge of Darkness, Chapter One -Feb 24, 2017
Forge of Darkness, Chapter Two -Mar 3, 2017
Forge of Darkness, Chapter Three -Mar 10, 2017
Forge of Darkness, Chapter Four -Mar 15, 2017
Gardens of the Moon by Steven Erikson
Gardens of the Moon, Prologue and Chapter One -Jul 7, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Two and Three -Jul 14, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Four and Five -Jul 21, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Six and Seven -Jul 28, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Eight and Nine -Aug 4, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Ten and Eleven -Aug 11, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Twelve and Thirteen -Aug 18, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Fourteen and Fifteen -Aug 25, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Sixteen and Seventeen -Sep 1, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Eighteen and Nineteen -Sep 8, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Twenty and Twenty-One -Sep 15, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapters Twenty-Two and Twenty-Three -Sep 22, 2010
Gardens of the Moon, Chapter Twenty-Four and Epilogue -Sep 29, 2010
A Conversation with Malazan series authors Steven Erikson and Ian C. Esslemont -Oct 29, 2010
Night of Knives by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Night of Knives, Prologue and Chapter One -Oct 13, 2010
Night of Knives, Chapter Two and part of Chapter Three -Oct 20, 2010
Night of Knives, rest of Chapter Three -Oct 27, 2010
Night of Knives, Chapter Four -Nov 3, 2010
Night of Knives, Chapter Five -Nov 10, 2010
Night of Knives, Chapter Six and Epilogue -Nov 17, 2010
Open Call for Questions for Ian Cameron Esslemont—Answered! -Dec 15, 2010
Deadhouse Gates by Steven Erikson
Deadhouse Gates, Prologue and Chapter One -Dec 8, 2010
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Two and Three -Dec 16, 2010
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Four and Five -Dec 22, 2010
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Six and Seven -Jan 5, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Eight and Nine -Jan 12, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Ten and Eleven -Jan 19, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Twelve and Thirteen -Jan 26, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Fourteen and Fifteen -Feb 2, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Sixteen and Seventeen -Feb 9, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Eighteen and Nineteen -Feb 16, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Twenty and Twenty-One -Feb 24, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Twenty-Two and Twenty-Three -Mar 3, 2011
Deadhouse Gates, Chapters Twenty-Four and Epilogue -Mar 9, 2011
Ask Steven Erikson Your Deadhouse Gates Questions! -Mar 30, 2011
Memories of Ice by Steven Erikson
Memories of Ice, Prologue and Chapter One -Mar 16, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapters Two and Three -Mar 23, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapters Four and Five -Mar 30, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapters Six and Seven -Apr 13, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapters Eight and Nine -Apr 20, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Ten -Apr 27, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapters Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen -May 4, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Fourteen -May 11, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Fifteen -May 13, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Sixteen -May 18, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Seventeen -May 20, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Eighteen -May 25, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Nineteen -May 27, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty -Jun 1, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-One -Jun 3, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Two -Jun 8, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Three (Part One) -Jun 10, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Three (Part Two) -Jun 15, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Four -Jun 17, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Fire (Part One) -Jun 22, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Five (Part 2) -Jun 24, 2011
Memories of Ice, Chapter Twenty-Five (Part 3) and Epilogue -Jun 29, 2011
Ask Steven Erikson Your Memories of Ice Questions! -Jul 6, 2011
House of Chains by Steven Erikson
House of Chains, Prologue and Chapter One -Jul 20, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Two -Jul 22, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Three -Jul 27, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Four -Jul 29, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Five -Aug 3, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Six -Aug 5, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Seven -Aug 10, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Eight -Aug 12, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Nine -Aug 17, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Ten -Aug 19, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Eleven -Aug 24, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twelve -Aug 26, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Thirteen -Aug 31, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Fourteen -Sep 2, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Fifteen -Sep 7, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Sixteen -Sep 9, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Seventeen -Sep 15, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Eighteen -Sep 21, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Nineteen -Sep 23, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty -Sep 28, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-One -Sep 30, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-Two -Oct 5, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-Three -Oct 7, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-Four -Oct 12, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-Five -Oct 14, 2011
House of Chains, Chapter Twenty-Six -Oct 21, 2011
Ask Steven Erikson Your House of Chains Questions! -Nov 18, 2011
Steven Erikson Answers Your House of Chains Questions -Nov 23, 2011
Steven Erikson Answers Your House of Chains Questions, Part 2 -Dec 2, 2011
Midnight Tides by Steven Erikson
Midnight Tides, Prologue -Nov 2, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter One -Nov 4, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Two -Nov 9, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Three -Nov 11, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Four -Nov 16, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Five -Nov 30, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Six -Dec 2, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Seven -Dec 7, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Eight -Dec 9, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Nine -Dec 14, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Ten -Dec 16, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Eleven -Dec 23, 2011
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twelve -Jan 4, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Thirteen -Jan 6, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Fourteen -Jan 11, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Fifteen -Jan 13, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Sixteen -Jan 18, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Seventeen -Jan 25, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Eighteen -Jan 27, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Nineteen -Feb 1, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty -Feb 3, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-One -Feb 8, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-Two -Feb 10, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-Three -Feb 15, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-Four -Feb 17, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-Five (Part One) -Feb 22, 2012
Midnight Tides, Chapter Twenty-Five (Part Two) -Feb 24, 2012
Midnight Tides, Epilogue and Wrap Up -Feb 29, 2012
Ask Steven Erikson Your Midnight Tides Questions! -Mar 2, 2012
Steven Erikson Answers Your Midnight Tides Questions -Mar 9, 2012
The Bonehunters by Steven Erikson
The Bonehunters, Prologue -Mar 14, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter One -Mar 16, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Two -Mar 21, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Three -Mar 23, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Four -Mar 28, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Five -Mar 30, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Six -Apr 4, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Seven (Part One) -Apr 6, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Seven (Part Two) -Apr 11, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Eight -Apr 13, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Nine -Apr 18, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Ten -Apr 20, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Eleven -Apr 25, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twelve -Apr 27, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Thirteen -May 2, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Fourteen -May 4, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Fifteen -May 9, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Sixteen -May 11, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Seventeen -May 16, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Eighteen -May 18, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Nineteen -May 23, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty -May 25, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-One -May 30, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-Two, Part One -Jun 1, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-Two, Part Two -Jun 6, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-Three, Part One -Jun 8, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-Three, Part Two -Jun 13, 2012
The Bonehunters, Chapter Twenty-Four -Jun 15, 2012
The Bonehunters, Epilogue -Jun 22, 2012
Ask Steven Erikson Your Bonehunters Questions! -Jun 27, 2012
Reaper’s Gale by Steven Erikson
Reaper’s Gale, Prologue -Jul 25, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter One -Jul 27, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Two -Aug 1, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Three -Aug 3, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Four -Aug 8, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Five -Aug 10, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Six -Aug 15, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Seven -Aug 17, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Eight -Aug 24, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Nine -Aug 29, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Ten -Aug 31, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Eleven -Sep 5, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twelve -Sep 7, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Thirteen -Sep 12, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Fourteen -Sep 14, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Fifteen -Sep 19, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Sixteen -Sep 21, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Seventeen -Sep 26, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Eighteen -Oct 3, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Nineteen -Oct 5, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty -Oct 10, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty-One -Oct 12, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty-Two -Oct 17, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty-Three -Oct 19, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part One) -Oct 25, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Two) -Oct 26, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Epilogue -Oct 31, 2012
Reaper’s Gale, Book Wrap-Up -Nov 2, 2012
Ask Steven Erikson Your Reaper’s Gale Questions! -Nov 9, 2012
Steven Erikson Answers Your Reaper’s Gale Questions! -Nov 16, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Return of the Crimson Guard, Prologue and Chapter One -Nov 28, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Two, Part One -Nov 30, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Two, Part Two -Dec 5, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Three, Part One -Dec 7, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Three, Part Two -Dec 12, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Four, Part One -Dec 14, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Four, Part Two -Dec 19, 2012
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Five, Part One -Jan 4, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Chapter Five, Part Two -Jan 9, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter One -Jan 11, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Two -Jan 16, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Three, Part One -Jan 18, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Three, Part Two -Jan 23, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Four, Part One -Jan 25, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Four, Part Two -Jan 30, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Five, Part One -Feb 1, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Five, Part Two -Feb 13, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Six, Part One -Feb 15, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Two, Chapter Six, Part Two -Feb 20, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter One, Part One -Feb 22, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter One, Part Two -Feb 27, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Two, Part One -Mar 1, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Two, Part Two -Mar 6, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Three, Part One -Mar 8, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Three, Part Two -Mar 13, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Four -Mar 15, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Book Three, Chapter Five and Epilogue -Mar 20, 2013
Return of the Crimson Guard, Novel Wrap Up -Mar 22, 2013
Ask Ian Cameron Esslemont Your Questions About Return of the Crimson Guard -Mar 27, 2013
Ian Cameron Esslemont Answers Your Return of the Crimson Guard Questions -Apr 15, 2013
Toll the Hounds by Steven Erikson
Toll the Hounds, Prologue -Apr 10, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter One -Apr 12, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Two -Apr 17, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Three -Apr 19, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Four -Apr 24, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Five (Part One) -Apr 26, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Five (Part Two) -May 1, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Six -May 3, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Seven -May 8, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Eight (Part One) -May 10, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Eight (Part Two) -May 15, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Nine -May 17, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Ten -May 22, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Eleven -May 24, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twelve (Part One) -May 29, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twelve (Part Two) -May 31, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Thirteen (Part One) -Jun 5, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Thirteen (Part Two) -Jun 7, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Fourteen -Jun 12, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Fifteen (Part One) -Jun 14, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Fifteen (Part Two) -Jun 19, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Sixteen -Jun 26, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Seventeen (Part One) -Jun 28, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Seventeen (Part Two) -Jul 10, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Eighteen -Jul 12, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Nineteen -Jul 17, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty -Jul 19, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-One (Part One) -Jul 24, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-One (Part Two) -Jul 31, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-Two -Aug 2, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-Three -Aug 9, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part One) -Aug 14, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Two) -Aug 16, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Epilogue -Aug 21, 2013
Toll the Hounds, Book Wrap -Aug 23, 2013
Ask Steven Erikson Your Toll the Hounds Questions! -Aug 28, 2013
Stonewielder by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Stonewielder, Prologue -Sep 18, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter One -Sep 20, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Two -Oct 2, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Three (Part One) -Oct 4, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Three (Part Two) -Oct 9, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Four -Oct 11, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Five (Part One) -Oct 18, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Five (Part Two) -Oct 23, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Six (Part One) -Nov 6, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Six (Part Two) -Nov 8, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Seven -Nov 15, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Eight -Nov 20, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Nine -Nov 22, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Ten (Part One) -Dec 4, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Ten (Part Two) -Dec 6, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Eleven -Dec 11, 2013
Stonewielder, Chapter Twelve -Dec 13, 2013
Stonewielder, Epilogue -Dec 20, 2013
Dust of Dreams by Steven Erikson
Dust of Dreams, Prologue -Jan 22, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter One -Jan 24, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Two -Jan 29, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Three -Jan 31, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Four -Feb 5, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Five -Feb 7, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Six -Feb 14, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Seven -Feb 19, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Eight -Feb 26, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Nine -Feb 28, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Ten -Mar 5, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Eleven -Mar 7, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twelve -Mar 12, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Thirteen -Mar 14, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Fourteen -Mar 19, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Fifteen -Mar 26, 2014
On Hetan, The Barghast, and the Portrayal of Torture in Fantasy Fiction -Mar 26, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Sixteen -Apr 2, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Seventeen -Apr 9, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Eighteen -Apr 16, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Nineteen (Part One) -Apr 18, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Nineteen (Part Two) -Apr 23, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty (Part One) -Apr 25, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty (Part Two) -Apr 30, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty-One -May 2, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty-Two -May 7, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty-Three -May 9, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part One) -May 14, 2014
Dust of Dreams, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Two) and Whole Book Wrap-up -May 21, 2014
Ask Steven Erikson Your Dust of Dreams Questions! -May 21, 2014
Steven Erikson Answers Your Dust of Dreams Questions! -Jun 11, 2014
The Crippled God by Steven Erikson
The Crippled God, Chapter One -Jul 2, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Two -Jul 9, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Three -Jul 11, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Four -Jul 16, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Five -Jul 18, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Six -Jul 23, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Seven -Jul 25, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Eight -Aug 1, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Nine -Aug 6, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Ten -Aug 8, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Eleven -Aug 13, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twelve -Aug 20, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Thirteen -Aug 22, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Fourteen -Aug 27, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Fifteen -Aug 29, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Sixteen -Sep 3, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Seventeen -Sep 5, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Eighteen -Sep 12, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Nineteen -Sep 17, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty (Part One) -Sep 24, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty (Part Two) -Sep 26, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-One -Oct 1, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-two -Oct 8, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-three (Part One) -Oct 10, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-three (Part Two) -Oct 15, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-three (Part Three) -Oct 17, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part One) -Oct 22, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Two) -Oct 24, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Three) -Oct 29, 2014
The Crippled God, Chapter Twenty-Four (Part Four) and Epilogues I & II -Oct 31, 2014
Ask Steven Erikson Your Crippled God Questions! -Nov 5, 2014
Orb Sceptre Throne by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Orb Sceptre Throne, Prologue -Feb 4, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter One -Feb 13, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Two -Feb 18, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Three -Feb 20, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Four -Feb 25, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Five -Feb 27, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Six -Mar 6, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Seven -Mar 13, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Eight -Mar 18, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Nine -Mar 20, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Ten -Mar 25, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Eleven -Mar 27, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Twelve -Apr 1, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Thirteen -Apr 3, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Fourteen -Apr 8, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Fifteen -Apr 10, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Sixteen -Apr 22, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Seventeen -Apr 24, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Eighteen -Apr 29, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Nineteen -May 1, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Twenty -May 6, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Chapter Twenty-One -May 8, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Epilogue -May 13, 2015
Orb Sceptre Throne, Book Wrap -May 15, 2015
Ask Ian Cameron Esslemont Your Orb Sceptre Throne Questions! -May 15, 2015
Ian Cameron Esslemont Answers Your Orb Sceptre Throne Questions! -Jun 3, 2015
Blood Follows by Steven Erikson
Blood Follows, Part One -Jun 5, 2015
Blood Follows, Part Two -Jun 10, 2015
The Lees of Laughter’s End by Steven Erikson
The Lees of Laughter’s End, Part One -Aug 12, 2015
The Lees of Laughter’s End, Part Two -Aug 14, 2015
The Wurms of Blearmouth by Steven Erikson