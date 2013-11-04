Tor.com

The world loves its bad girls and boys. Tortured, complex souls who throw wrenches in careful plans, who challenge heroes, who make the choices that no one else would dare to make… because no one else could never get away with it. Yet some of these figures are decidedly a cut above the rest—they do all this with a certain style, a scathing wit, a touch of madness that you wouldn’t mind catching on bad days. They aren’t just cool baddies, they are indisputably… Magnificent Bastards.

Magnificent Bastards | Loki
