Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Journey to Planet JoCo

Welcome to Journey to Planet JoCo, an interview series where science fiction and sometimes fantasy author John Scalzi talks to musician Jonathan Coulton about one of JoCo’s songs, getting in-depth — and possibly out of his depth — about the inspiration and construction behind them.

A different song is discussed each morning — and at the end of the series, we’ll be premiering a brand-new Jonathan Coulton song, never before heard. What’s it about? That would be telling.

Series header above by Faith Erin Hicks. Check out her often hilarious and touching comics here.

Science Fiction | music | Journey to Planet JoCo | John Scalzi | Jonathan Coulton
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.