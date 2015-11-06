Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Joe Abercrombie First Law Trilogy Reread

Join us for a reread of Joe Abercrombie’s First Law fantasy, including The Blade Itself, Before They Are Hanged, and The Last Argument of Kings. Along the way we’ll explore how Abercrombie’s work came to solidify and represent “grimdark” fantasy, and what that means to the genre at large.

bookseller picks | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Barnes & Noble | re-reading | The Joe Abercrombie reread | grimdark | The Last Argument of Kings | Before They Are Hanged | The Blade Itself | The First Law Trilogy | Joe Abercrombie
Newest Post
The Blade Itself
Before They Are Hanged
Last Argument of Kings
More Joe Abercrombie on Tor.com

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.