Girls’ Nightmare Out
Tor Books is sending paranormal young adult authors Kendare Blake, Lisa Desrochers, and Marta Acosta to your town! Catch them out on tour, on Twitter, and read new and excerpts from their new books!
Lisa Desrochers burst onto the YA scene in September 2010 with her debut novel Personal Demons, which was an ALA/YALSA Popular Paperback for Young Adults nominee and a Library Journal “Fall First” selection. Desrochers second installment Original Sin received rave reviews and now Tor Books is proud to announce the release of the conclusion to the thrilling Personal Demons series, Last Rite.
Kendare Blake enthralled New York Times bestselling authors, reviewers, fans, and bloggers alike with her debut novel, Anna Dressed in Blood. Blake adeptly weaves the familiar and the unexpected into a genre-bending, refreshing new take on paranormal romance. Now, she’s back with her eagerly anticipated sequel, Girl of Nightmares.
Marta Acosta‘s gothic novel Dark Companion, written as an homage to Jane Eyre, is a lush romantic tale about an orphaned teenager who is chosen to attend an exclusive private school where things are not exactly as they seem. It was originally published on Scribd.com where it garnered over 25,000 reads and became the top YA novel on the site.
