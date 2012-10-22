Tor.com

It’s Ghost Week on Tor.com! All week long we’ll be hanging out with spooks, spectres, slimers, spirits, hauntings, poltergeists, full-torso free-roaming apparitions, and more. We’ll be sharing some classic ghost fiction from Mark Twain to H.P. Lovecraft, essays about your favorite ghosts, a look at ghosts in specific cultures, the ghosts of Edith Wharton, an original comic from Faith Erin Hicks, the science of ghosts, the boys in grey, and of course, the ghost with the most. So step inside our haunted spaceship, and never mind that slight chill in the airlock. It’s just the ghosts!

