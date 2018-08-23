Tor.com

Genre in the Mainstream

Genre in the Mainstream aims to explore what we talk about when we talk about genre crossover. The lines between SF, Fantasy, Horror, and Literary Fiction blur more by the day, and that’s what this column is all about! We explore everything from Jonathan Lethem to Tracy K. Smith to Mark Twain to Carmen Maria Machado. If you’re a science fiction/fantasy reader looking for more “literary” titles, many of these authors and books might appeal to you; if you’re a literary reader looking to make sense of it all, we hope you’ll join the discussion.

GITM is curated by Leah Schnelbach & Molly Templeton, and features posts from bloggers including Tobias Carroll, Gabrielle Bellot, Matthew Keeley, and Chandler Klang Smith.

The column was created in 2011 by Tor.com staff writer Ryan Britt. Guest entries came from notable authors and bloggers including Justin Taylor, Jenn Northington, Ron Hogan, Lena Valencia , Allegra FrazierMatthew Mercier , Ali Fisher, and Anne Ray.

