In the Gateway to Comics feature, Stephen Aryan focuses on reviewing/recapping a “gateway” trade or issue to a genre, series, or character. Meaning you will be able to pick it up without having read any other comic before, and with no prior knowledge of the characters. This is the golden rule. (A lot of these gateway picks will be first volumes of trades, but not always.) He tackles a range of genres, such as western, sci-fi, slice of life, horror, adventure, biography, comedy, history, and many more.

