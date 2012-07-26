Tor.com

Forge of Darkness on Tor.com

Forge of Darkness, a new Malazan novel out on September 18th, begins the Kharkanas trilogy, a new story set millennia before the main Malazan sequence and a jumping on point for fantasy fans interested in taking on a new epic.

Every Thursday in July and August, Tor.com will release a new chapter from the novel, along with giveaways, other articles, and more. Bookmark this index to keep on top of everything.

