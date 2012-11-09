While the science in Cosmos may occasionally be outdated, the passion isn’t, and neither is the joy of sharing that passion with Sagan and the world’s audiences.
It is in this spirit that Brit Mandelo rewatches Carl Sagan’s Cosmos, a show that portrayed the beauty and wonder of being able to look up at the stars and puzzle out how we came to be.
