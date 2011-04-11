Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dystopia Week
All Posts
Dystopian Fiction: An Introduction
Where does dystopia fit as a genre?
On Blade Runner: More Human Than Human
Jane! Stop This Crazy Thing!
Why Zardoz is the Arty Dystopian Film You Can’t Believe Exists
Escaping dystopia through telepathy: Children of Morrow
The Future’s Not Bright…(according to Dystopian YA)
Arranged Marriages and Dystopian Fiction
The Dystopia of Gary Shteyngart’s Super Sad True Love Story
Sheri S. Tepper’s Dystopias
11 Games Depicting Dystopias Past, Present, and Future
The Nightmare of the Absurd: Terry Gilliam’s Brazil
Fantasy Dystopia With a Texan Accent
Wei, Christ, Marx and Wood, made us humble, made us good: Ira Levin’s This Perfect Day
Dystopian Round Table: Favorite Examples of Dystopian Fiction
Show, Don’t Tell: Cinematic Dystopia
2081: The World of Vonnegut’s Harrison Bergeron
The Most Intellectual Dystopia of All Time: Woody Allen’s Sleeper
Dealing with Real Dystopias is Part of My Job
Dystopia Week Giveaway: Be the first to read and discuss Glow, by Amy Kathleen Ryan
What’s So Great about The End of the World?
Wasteland – The Apocalyptic Edition – Vol. 1
The Gradual Collapse of a Society: A Review of Soft Apocalypse by Will McIntosh
Patriarchy and Telepathy Revisited: The Treasures of Morrow
My Fill of Utopias: The Warlord of the Air
The Dystopia Tunnel Vision: A Counterpoint
Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash: ’92’s Eerie Cyber-Prophet
Warhammer 40,000
Tarkin’s Jodhpurs and Dystopia for Kids
Dystopia on Stage: Caryl Churchill’s Far Away
How Dystopian YA Became Publishing’s Next Big Thing
Audioslice: Enclave by Ann Aguirre
Dystopian Round Table: The Appeal of Dystopian Fiction
All Cats Have Three Names: Reclaiming Logan’s Run, the Novel
Dystopias Can Be Beaten: The Hunger Games As a Dystopia in the Age of New Media
Blade Runner Wins Most Liveable Dystopia Poll by a Landslide
A Clockwork Orange: Brave Weird World
The Dystopia/Utopia Dichotomy
Dystopia! The Musical
Original Fiction