Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Dragonlance Reread

and

Welcome to our reread of the Dragonlance Chronicles by Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis. The Chronicles—Dragons of Autumn Twilight (1984), Dragons of Winter Night (1985), Dragons of Spring Dawning (1985)—were originally published by TSR. They are tie-in fiction, but more than that—the Chronicles were written in parallel to, and by the same creative team as, a series of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons adventure modules. They’re not novelisations of the adventure as much as they are the world bible and underpinning and overarching story.

Mahvesh Murad and Jared Shurin are going to poke and prod at these three fascinating, important, influential and really, really fun books, one chapter at a time. They’ll also take a few side-quests to talk about the history of these books, have chats with contemporary authors about Dragonlance, watch that terrible movie, and maybe even play a game or two. Stick with us—Krynn won’t save itself!

Dragonlance | Dragonlance Chronicles | Dragons of Autumn Twilight | Dragons of Winter Night | Dragons of Spring Dawning | Tracy Hickman | Margaret Weis | Dragonlance Reread
Newest Post
All Posts
Dragons of Autumn Twilight
Dragons of Winter Night
Dragons of Spring Dawning
Guest Posts from Honorary Dragon Highlords

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.