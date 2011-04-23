Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Doctor Who Series 6
Recaps
S6, Ep 2: “Day of the Moon”
S6, Ep 3: “The Curse of the Black Spot”
S6, Ep 4: “The Doctor’s Wife”
S6, Ep 5: “The Rebel Flesh”
S6, Ep 6: “The Almost People”
S6, Ep 7: “A Good Man Goes to War”
S6, Ep 8: “Let’s Kill Hitler”
S6, Ep 9: “Night Terrors”
S6, Ep 10: “The Girl Who Waited”
S6, Ep 11: “The God Complex”
S6, Ep 12: “Closing Time”
S6, Ep 13: “The Wedding of River Song”
It’s a Big Universe, Everything Happens Somewhere: Doctor Who: “The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe”
Related Essays
My Sarah Jane: Remembering Elisabeth Sladen
Damn Yankees and the Doctor: Why the U.S.A. Spells Trouble for Our Favorite Time Lord
Is Steven Moffat Tearing Apart the Fabric of Fiction?
How Dangerous You Make People: A Boldly Violent New Side to the Doctor
Your Stupid Face: Why Mr. and Mrs. Pond Belong on the TARDIS
The Almost Plot: Doctor Who‘s Ganger Two-Parter Was a Big Fake-Out
The Doctor Who Half Season
How Many River Songs Are There?
Why Who? Why Now?
The Narrative Power of Doctor Who’s Humor
The Doctor’s Love of Children
Putting Faith in the Doctor
Narrative Failures of the Season Finale
Moffat’s Women: Why Madge Pwns Abigail
