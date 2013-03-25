Tor.com

Dinosaur Week

Those terrible lizards who once ruled the Earth are back! All week long, Tor.com will be exploring the universal love of the dinosaurs—in and out of science fiction. We’ll be looking at dinos in movies, TV, art, hard science fiction, children’s books and more.

Plus, we’ll be offering up some real science and making sure all those myths you might cling to about our prehistoric pals are firmly debunked. So, sharpen your claws you clever girls and boys, the gates to Dinosaur Week have been flung open and you must go faster!

Image by Spencer Wright used under Creative Commons

